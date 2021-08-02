J. Warner Ventures Inc. has chosen Bowling Green for the site of a new Cheetah Clean Auto Car Wash that the company says will be the largest car-cleaning facility in Kentucky.
A groundbreaking was July 19 on Cave Mill Station Boulevard. Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.
The project is slated to create about 50 jobs paying at least $15 per hour.
The new corporate headquarters offices will also be on-site along with locker and break rooms for Cheetah Clean associates.
J. Warner Ventures Inc. Director of Marketing and Public Relations Brandon Thompson said construction on the 10,000-square-foot car wash will cost around $7 million, and the new corporate offices will cost around $3 million.
Thompson said the state-of-the-art facility will boast the longest conveyor system in the city at more than 140 feet in length and that it will be the largest car wash within a 200-mile radius.
“It’s a perfect place for us, and it gives us access to the southern part of the county,” Thompson said. “We are really excited about being in that neighborhood. This is our third location in Bowling Green. You have to go all the way to Knoxville to find another car wash this size.”
Cheetah Clean is owned by Jeff Fields, whose family has been serving the Bowling Green community for the last several decades.
Thompson said Fields is a third-generation car wash owner and has helped lead the business to this point.
“This company milestone is fulfilling a vision that has been in the works for close to 15 years,” Fields said in a statement.
“This site was inspired by a European car wash tour I went on back in 2016. While overseas I toured one of the largest car washes in the world, Mr. Wash, in Stuttgart, Germany. Our new wash is being modeled after their processes and those of the Loogman Car Wash facilities in Amsterdam.”
Thompson said the car wash will clean both the exterior and interiors of vehicles on a constant moving conveyor belt. Unlike most car washes, the wheels of vehicles will not move during the process.
“The belt is similar to what you see at airports,” he said. “The wheels aren’t moving so more cars can go through at once, and there is less space between them. Altogether, it will take just 10 minutes to clean both the inside and outside of a vehicle.”
Other features of the new facility will include license plate recognition for members and cameras that will scan every vehicle to make sure every inch is cleaned.
For those who still prefer to do their own interior cleaning, the Cave Mill Station site will have 12 high-suction vacuum stalls at no additional charge and will be fully equipped with all the free amenities for self-cleaning of automobiles.
“Cheetah Clean is stronger than ever,” Fields said. “We have fantastic associates, and we really have a special camaraderie in our organization’s culture, with leadership that buys in and fully supports the vision. The future is bright for this industry-leading company. We are very excited to bring a world-class car wash operation to the city of Bowling Green.”