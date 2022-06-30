Portia Pennington stands beside her Ponder Cottage Little Free Library outside her home on Covington Street in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The Ponder Cottage library is the newest addition of a dozen Little Free Libraries in Bowling Green. The locations of each library can be found on the Little Free Library app. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
A collection of books in a variety of genres donated by members of the community fill the Ponder Cottage Little Free Library outside Portia Pennington’s home on Covington Street in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The Ponder Cottage library is the newest addition of a dozen Little Free Libraries in Bowling Green. The locations of each library can be found on the Little Free Library app. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
A leash hook sits under the Ponder Cottage Little Free Library outside Portia Pennington’s home on Covington Street in Bowling Green, Ky., for visitors to use as they browse the variety of books filling the library on Thursday, June 30, 2022. The Ponder Cottage library is the newest addition of a dozen Little Free Libraries in Bowling Green. The locations of each library can be found on the Little Free Library app. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
On a sidewalk on Covington Street in front of a grassy lawn, a new little free library attracts the eyes of passers-by with a pink sign that reads “Ponder Cottage.”
The tiny library is designed to look like a house with teal walls and white window sills. Its mission is to encourage reading, sharing and neighborliness, according to Portia Pennington, who created the library and manages it.
Ponder Cottage is open to everyone – people can take a book they like, and they are under no obligation to return them, Pennington said.
The idea of opening such a library had been on her mind for a long time, Pennington said. She has seen other little free libraries around Bowling Green and was inspired by the first little free library, which was created by a man in honor of his mother.
Pennington said the December tornadoes made her determined to get it set up this year.
She saw the creation of the library as a way of “giving back to the community and bringing something positive to it.”
Pennington said she was “really excited to finally have the library” and noted that Jimmy Randall and Stephanie Parter helped her bring the idea to life.
Book covers of different colors can be seen from afar through the glass door of the cottage. The variety of books includes not only classics, but also current fiction, self-help books and literature for children, Pennington said.
Given the range, “people of all ages” will be able to find something to read at the library, according to Pennington, who said she was an avid reader as a child and continues to regularly use the library to this day.
The books at Ponder Cottage are donations from the community. Pennington said she started receiving books even before the library was set up and that some contributions came from people she did not know.
The library is being watched by a small statue of a puppy that’s situated next to a bench and a pot of bright petunias. Pennington said she named the puppy after Wendell Berry, a writer from Henry County.
The name Ponder Cottage was chosen because, Pennington said, she does a lot of pondering in the house behind the library and as an acknowledgement of one of her favorite books, which was also turned into a play and a movie – “The Ponder Heart” by Eudora Welty.
Pennington said that ever since the Ponder Cottage was created, she has been able to enjoy getting to meet people from the community and hopes that the library continues to spur even more “sidewalk chats.”