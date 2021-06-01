Gardeners from the Warren County Cooperative Extension Office have planted a Monarch butterfly waystation as the state’s Monarch population dwindles.
Horticulture Extension Agent Kristin Hildabrand said the waystation is a garden that provides food and shelter to the local Monarch butterfly population. The new waystation contains milkweed, which is the host plant for Monarch butterflies, and a variety of nectar plants native to Kentucky.
The waystation was planted by local gardeners as part of a community service project, Hildabrand said. The 15 gardeners involved with the project are training to become certified Master Gardeners through the University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.
“In the Master Gardener training program, the gardeners learn about soil, plant diseases and other subjects in the education portion,” Hildabrand said. “The second part of the program is the community service project. After their training concludes, the gardeners should be able to teach the public about how they can plant a butterfly habitat at home.”
Hildabrand said the Monarch butterfly waystation could help Kentucky’s butterfly population reverse a recent decline.
“Scientists estimate that the number of Eastern Monarchs has declined by 75% since the 1990s,” Hildabrand said. “Experts say the drop in the Monarch population has to do with the large-scale use of pesticides, land development, deforestation and climate change.”
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced in 2020 that the Monarch butterfly’s current and future population status in the U.S. would be reviewed for inclusion under the Endangered Species Act on an annual basis.
Hildabrand said the gardeners are using colorful plants to attract Monarch butterflies. There are currently 118 plants in the waystation.
“The plants are currently in the initial stages of growth, so hopefully there will be more butterflies around next year,” Hildabrand said.
Nursery plants, such as milkweed, that are native to Kentucky are difficult to find, Hildabrand said. The waystation’s nursery plants came from the Ironwood Native Plant Nursery in Columbia. In addition to milkweed and nectar plants, Monarch butterflies also like to have water, minerals and sand in their waystation.
The cooperative extension garden’s Monarch butterfly waystation will benefit the Kentucky Department for Fish and Wildlife’s Monarch Conservation Plan. The plan states that the department should coordinate with the University of Kentucky’s Master Gardener Program in order to install at least one new private Monarch waystation in each participating garden.