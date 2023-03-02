Members of At Home Care of Kentucky’s administrative staff celebrate the business’s ribbon cutting in Bowling Green at 1719 Ashley Circle on Wednesday. (From left): Christy Stevens, Cindy Moore, Heather DeVine and Chelsea Williams.
At Home Care of Kentucky, which provides non-medical care for those wishing to remain independently at home throughout all of life’s stages, celebrated its ribbon cutting Wednesday in Bowling Green.
“We offer in-home non-medical care, so what that means is we allow and help individuals stay in their homes or give them a little extra help to stay in their homes if they would otherwise have to be somewhere else,” said Chelsea Williams, At Home Care’s corporate compliance officer.
She said At Home Care’s services help the elderly “stay in their homes so they don’t have to age somewhere where they don’t feel comfortable.”
Williams said At Home Care is not just for seniors. Those recovering from surgery or mothers dealing with postpartum depression are also able to benefit.
“(We help) people who are post-surgery that don’t need any medical help but need help with light housekeeping, laundry, meal preparation; postpartum moms who might need the same help so they can spend time with their baby,” she said.
Williams said anyone over the age of 18 who wants to be trained to give care is welcome to apply. The business is still new to Bowling Green, but Williams said local medical students are a slice of the workforce she would like to have conversations with.
“Nursing students and pre-nursing students are wonderful, or even maybe some men or women who have already raised their children but still feel like they want to be connected and do something in their community,” Williams said. “Anyone in between. We have opportunities for all ages.”
The group has done work in other states, but “we try not to focus on that because we really want to focus on the work we’re doing in Bowling Green because we are new here,” Williams said.
She said At Home Care’s ownership team has over 100 years experience in “this specific area of health care.”
“We’re not new to this space, anyone who would like to work with us or would like to bring us into their home can be assured that we have the experience needed to make sure that we’re taking care of them and doing the right thing for them and their health,” Williams said.
According to the business’s website, At Home Care’s care attendants are CPR certified and trained in client care, safety and emergency response. The website states that its services are “often provided through Medicaid, private long-term care insurance policies or out of pocket.”
Williams, a WKU graduate, said she’s excited to be providing care for the city.
“I used to live here, so I love this town, I love this state – or commonwealth – so I’m thrilled to be here,” she said. “We are all thrilled to be here. We have all fallen in love with this town.”
She also said she was proud that At Home Care’s administration is made up primarily of women, as March is recognized as Women’s History Month.
At Home Care of Kentucky is located in suite 110 at 1719 Ashley Circle.