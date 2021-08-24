After nearly an hour of careful maneuvering Tuesday, a state-of-the-art robot designed to efficiently package pills was stationed inside Springhill Pharmacy on Russellville Road.
The 1,100-pound machine was so large that the glass in one of the pharmacy’s front windows had to be taken down so a forklift could then lift the robot into the store through the opening.
Springhill owner Stacy Lamb said the robot cost more than $250,000, but its presence will provide a huge boost for the community and the store.
“It’s a unique robot in that it fills blister packs for patients,” Lamb said. “It improves patient compliance in taking their medication – especially for the elderly population who tend to forget more easily. It’s very convenient for anybody who takes a lot of medication. It improves patient compliance from 60% to 90%.”
Lamb said the robot is named SynMed XF and comes from a company named Synergy Medical.
The machine’s system dispenses and packages specialized pill boxes that enable patients to adhere to their medication regimens.
Each “Smart Pak” lists exactly which and how many pills are allocated to an individual on a daily basis.
“We have a whole lot of people who are in assistant care homes,” he said. “It really benefits them, and it helps employees to get residents to take their medication. We have been doing it by hand basically, and we worked our way up to 200 patients. It just got to be too work-intensive to do it by hand.
Lauren Crews, a staff pharmacist at Springhill, said the machine will help ease the workload for the rest of the store’s pharmacists.
“I think this is going to be huge for the community in general,” she said. “It frees up a lot of time for us back here. It’s going to free up us as pharmacists to be able to really get out and talk to our customers. ... It’s going to be a huge help for people who are on 10 or 12 medications a day.”
Lamb said the robot should be fully operational by the end of this week once it passes its initial performance tests.