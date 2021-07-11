While millions of dollars have been invested in downtown Bowling Green in recent years, what has been lacking is a single person to coordinate efforts in the area.
After years of discussion regarding a need for such a position, the city of Bowling Green is moving ahead with hiring for the newly created downtown development coordinator position. Funding for the coordinator job, with a salary of $50,000, was included in the city’s budget that was approved earlier this year.
Brent Childers, director of the city’s Department of Neighborhood and Community Services, said the city has been looking at creating a centralized position to coordinate activity in downtown Bowling Green for many years.
The person would be tasked with business recruiting and being a central point of contact for various activities in the downtown area.
The city in recent years has undertaken a physical restoration of the downtown area with several million dollars spent and allocated on the multi-phase project. The Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority manages the downtown Tax Increment Financing District and has also seen more than $350 million in investments over the last decade.
The downtown development coordinator “was the missing piece to put it all together,” Childers said.
City commissioners have also discussed forming a downtown entertainment district, which would allow, with some restrictions, the open carry of alcohol in the downtown area.
The person in the position “would be the liaison for that” effort, Childers said.
Authority Chairman Doug Gorman was enthusiastic about the new position, noting that the authority is staffed by volunteers.
“We’re pretty excited about” the new position, he said, to serve as “a single source for all things downtown.”
The authority has hired consultants in the past to help with business recruitment efforts, and they have recommended creating such a position to streamline the process.
“It will be great for businesses and residents of downtown and the whole community,” Gorman said.
The city hopes to have someone in the position by this fall.
“We are working on the job description at this point,” Childers said last week.
He said the position would be responsible for development efforts in the entire downtown area from the Barren River to the Western Kentucky University campus, not just the immediate vicinity of Fountain Square Park.