Ushered into office in what many political observers say was a result of a lot of straight-ticket Republican voting, new Warren County Property Valuation Administrator Joshua Hardy will take office Dec. 5 at a time when the PVA office is missing a couple of veteran employees and Hardy himself is facing concerns about a past that includes criminal charges of sexual misconduct.

