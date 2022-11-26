Ushered into office in what many political observers say was a result of a lot of straight-ticket Republican voting, new Warren County Property Valuation Administrator Joshua Hardy will take office Dec. 5 at a time when the PVA office is missing a couple of veteran employees and Hardy himself is facing concerns about a past that includes criminal charges of sexual misconduct.
Hardy, 38, defeated incumbent Democrat Susan Oliver Lewis in the Nov. 8 general election, collecting 19,483 votes to 17,996 for Lewis to win election to an office that carries a salary of nearly $110,000 per year.
It was an unexpected outcome, with Lewis widely expected to keep the job to which she was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear in March 2021 to fill the unexpired term of Bob Branstetter.
Even Hardy, who has worked in real estate but never in a PVA office, said on his campaign’s Facebook page that he was “never the likeliest candidate” for the office.
Hardy, though, was able to ride a local “Red Wave” that was stronger than the national showing by Republicans.
With 9,720 Warren Countians voting a straight Republican ticket to only 6,196 straight-party Democrat voters, the GOP swept contested federal, state and county races.
“He rode that Republican ticket,” said Branstetter, who served as PVA for 14 years before stepping down last year for health reasons.
Branstetter endorsed Lewis, who worked for him for four years, to lead the PVA office that is charged with making the assessments of real and personal property that have an impact on the tax bills of county residents and businesses.
In a growing county that has seen the total assessed value of its real properties skyrocket from $5.03 billion in 2006 to well over $10 billion today, the PVA office plays an important role that has an impact on property owners and the county government’s coffers.
Now the PVA office will be going through a transition that has Lewis worried.
“I don’t know what his (Hardy’s) vision is for the office,” Lewis said after the election. “I hope he takes the time to see how things work and keeps the taxpayers in mind.”
Lewis said last week that she has had little communication with Hardy as she prepares for the transition.
In a Facebook post after his election, Hardy said he was “grateful for Lewis’s service” and called her “a brave and hard-working leader.”
Despite his lack of experience in any PVA office, Hardy expressed confidence this week in his ability to lead the Warren County office.
A 2002 Greenwood High School graduate who earned a degree in mathematics at Western Kentucky University, Hardy has worked as a software engineer and as a Realtor with Bowling Green’s Keller Williams First Choice Realty.
He has also invested in local real estate, both personally and through a SOKY Homes LLC that owns a number of Warren County properties.
That background, he said, has prepared him to run the PVA office.
“I have studied about real estate appraisals during the coursework required to receive a real estate license,” Hardy said in an email. “In addition, I believe that all real estate investors must learn to evaluate property values accurately, in order to create a successful business.”
Although most of his professional experience has been in residential real estate, Hardy said he has done “lots of deal analysis” for commercial real estate.
“I look forward to applying this experience in the (PVA) office,” he said.
He will be doing so in an office that isn’t at full strength.
The departure of Lewis is hardly the only loss in the PVA office.
Timothy Rainwaters, who had worked in the Warren County PVA office for three decades, is leaving to take over the Logan County PVA office.
In addition, Geographic Information System Manager Jerry Woodcock has left after working in the office since 1986.
Lewis said those departures will leave Hardy with eight employees in an office that she says is “stretched thin” at its normal complement of 11 full-time and one part-time workers.
Despite those departures, Hardy said: “I intend on having as smooth of a transition as possible.”
That transition, he said, will be a “multi-step process.”
“First there will be an evaluation of current staff performance and workload,” he said. “The staff have already been working together as a team, and they will be consulted in order to create a good short-term and a good long-term plan.”
Hardy said he believes “my background has prepared me for the ability to perform all the duties of PVA”, and yet some aspects of his background are concerning.
Records obtained from the Bowling Green Police Department and the Warren County Regional Jail show that Hardy was arrested in October 2005 and charged with unlawful transaction with a minor and sexual misconduct after an incident at College Suites Apartments.
Those arrest records still exist, but Warren County Circuit Court Clerk Brandi Duvall said no criminal records for Hardy remain in her office because his case was purged as part of the state’s regular records retention and destruction schedule.
Hardy acknowledged the arrest records when asked about them on Tuesday, but he dismissed the unlawful transaction charge as a youthful mistake and called the sexual misconduct charge untrue.
“Nearly 20 years ago, I was only a month into my 21st year of life, and I provided alcohol at a university party at College Suites,” Hardy said in an email. “It was a stupid thing to do, and I recognize that, but the other charge was based upon lies. An investigation into the facts revealed the truth.”
The truth now is that Hardy will take office Dec. 5 amid some uneasiness among county officials about his background and his qualifications for the job.
Incoming county Judge-Executive Doug Gorman, though, holds out hope for a smooth transition.
“I do know he won the election,” Gorman said in a text message, “and I assume he will fulfill the duties of the job he ran for.”