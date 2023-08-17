Cindy Lemon knows firsthand how cumulative trauma can affect police officers.
A clinician with almost two decades of experience in the realm of mental health, Lemon said she still felt powerless to help her husband, retired Bowling Green Police Department investigator Michael Lemon, deal with the tension he accumulated over 20 years on the force.
“Watching the cumulative stress of how that affected not only him, but the people that he was working side by side with – I felt like my hands were tied behind my back,” Cindy Lemon said. “Everything was ‘normal.’ ”
She knew that Michael’s jaded demeanor, flat affectation and reluctance to participate in big family events were anomalous behaviors coming from the man she married.
The couple saw the warning signs and were able to talk through Michael’s stressors, but the experience stuck with Cindy Lemon.
“When I brought it to his attention, he wasn’t aware that that was even happening,” she said. “By the time you start to see the effects of what’s happening, (police officers) don’t realize. They just think that that’s normal. That’s what everybody does.”
Thanks to a $40,200 donation from Living Hope Baptist Church, Cindy Lemon will now get the chance to alert other officers to their held trauma and work to break down psychological barriers through a new mental health and resiliency program for BGPD officers and their families.
Bowling Green Chief of Police Michael Delaney said the church received donations following the city’s December 2021 tornadoes and wanted to know if there was anything the department needed in the wake of the disaster.
One of those needs was mental health care.
“We’ve noticed this trauma for years,” Delaney said. “This program will really help combat that. What we’re trying to do is help officers and their family members get through a life and a career in policing that is very stressful.”
The funding gives Cindy Lemon a year to implement the resiliency program, which she said will seek to address all of the realms that can be touched by traumatic experiences – spiritual, relational, physical, emotional and cognitive.
The program will educate officers and their families on how trauma affects the body and mind, what the warning signs are and what can be done to combat it. According to a program outline, officers will have access to one-on-one coaching, yearly check-ins and online resources.
Cindy Lemon called the new initiative a “dream come true,” a way to help others similar to how she helped her husband.
She said it will not only allow BGPD personnel be the best officers, detectives and dispatchers they can be, but to be the best possible person for their loved ones.
“In reality, they take off that uniform and they’re just humans,” Cindy Lemon said. “I would like for them to continue to be well-functioning humans that are part of our community and integrated in the most integral parts.”
She said that officers experience a “surge” when a call comes in or the radio keys up, a hyper-vigilant state where the senses are heightened as they monitor for danger.
“After a period of time, they’ve trained their brains and their bodies to respond in a certain way, and it’s hard to turn that off,” Cindy Lemon said. “For them to then come home and be human, it’s an extremely difficult period for them to balance.”
She said a cumulative load of stress can tick up the intensity of that vigilant state, and if there’s nothing to balance it out, “they’re going to continue to go higher and higher with that. And the crash gets lower and lower,” Cindy Lemon said.
Delaney said he hopes Cindy’s work will shed more light on that hyper-vigilance and how it can creep into life at home.
“(Officers) need to be engaged with their families, with their friends and have a life outside of this,” the chief said. “You can’t be a 24/7 police officer, or else you won’t make it through a career.”
Cindy Lemon said tragic events – like the tornadoes or the recent shooting of BGPD officer Matt Davis – are still going to happen. She said it’s imperative that officers understand there are outlets to manage the hardship that accompanies them.
“They don’t want to put the burden of their problems, what they see every day, onto other people,” Cindy Lemon said. “They want to keep that to themselves. A lot of the time they keep it from their spouses and other family members because the weight of that is so heavy.”
She said the program may also help retention numbers. She said there are situations where officers may not know how to deal with the job’s pressures and feel that they’re in the wrong field entirely, leading to an exit from law enforcement.
“That’s all wrong,” she said. “... The mindset is ‘that’s just how it is,’ you suck it up and keep going. What we’re realizing now is that’s not how it is. You can have interventions that help.”
She said it was unfair that police officers are often stuck carrying the traumas that accompany the “tremendous service” they do for everyone else.
“What this program allows for police officers is, at least in the confines of their own department, they can be human,” Cindy Lemon said. “They can talk about the things that really matter.”