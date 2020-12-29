When in-person classes tentatively begin again Jan. 11, Derick Marr will welcome students at Rich Pond Elementary School as the new principal.
Having served as the school’s assistant principal for the past three years, Marr is a familiar face named to the job by the school’s site-based council to replace Dan Costellow, who recently took a job at the Green River Regional Education Cooperative.
“The biggest challenge that we’re facing right now is just the stress of maintaining a high, rigorous curriculum and delivering it in formats that teachers, up until last March, hadn’t really ever had to do,” Marr said, noting that families are also drained by learning at home.
With schools out since late November after Gov. Andy Beshear ordered them closed amid rising COVID-19 cases, Marr anticipates his biggest early challenge will be getting students readjusted to some semblance of normalcy.
“Our biggest challenge will be bridging those gaps” where students may have fallen behind, Marr said. “Right now our main focus is the relationships and the well-being, the mental well-being, of our students. So we’ve really focused a lot on the social-emotional trauma of the pandemic and the impact that it’s had on our children. With that being said, if we do have state testing, we feel we’ll be in the same boat as all other schools. So we’re trying not to let that be another stressor in just moving forward with quality instruction.”
Before coming to Rich Pond, Marr taught sixth grade for a decade in Allen County.
Marr has been an active member of the Warren County Public Schools Elementary Discipline Committee. As a positive behavioral interventions support coach, he helps teachers develop proactive approaches to school discipline that focus on preventing negative student behavior rather than just reacting to it with punishment.
“Rich Pond Elementary has a rich heritage in our community with multiple generations having walked the halls. As everyone anticipates the next chapter in a new building, I look forward to Mr. Marr’s leadership through this transition,” Superintendent Rob Clayton said in a news release announcing the new hire. “Mr. Marr has developed strong relationships with the Rich Pond community, and I am confident in his ability to uphold our priorities of ensuring safety, achievement and opportunities for all students.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.