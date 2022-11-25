New road dept. building nears completion

Fixing potholes and removing snow and ice along Warren County roads might be done a bit more efficiently in the future, thanks to a new county road department headquarters that is nearing completion.
County Public Works Director Josh Moore said Tuesday that the road department headquarters on the Sugar Maple Square property purchased by the county last year for $1.4 million from the family of the late David Garvin could be completed by Christmas.
Moore said the $2,452,682 building project being done by Bowling Green’s Scott, Murphy & Daniel construction company is ahead of schedule.
“Things seem to be moving well,” he said. “We’re waiting to finish some utility service, but we’re targeting to have that done the second week of December.”
It will be like an early Christmas gift for Moore and county Road Department Supervisor Billy Joe Simmons as they are able to move into a building that is not only bigger but potentially more efficient for the department’s workers.
At 13,000 square feet, the new building is nearly 3,000 square feet larger than the existing road department headquarters on East Fifth Avenue.
Size matters, but Moore said configuration does too. The 14-acre Sugar Maple Square property, developed in the 1990s by Garvin as a retail center for the Delafield area, has room to allow for a separate 40-foot-by-60-foot three-sided “lean-to” building for storing equipment and for two entrances to the main building.
“The building is laid out in a way that’s more conducive to our work,” Moore said. “In our current building, there’s only one way in and out. Now we’ll be able to have equipment worked on without having to move things around.
“We’ll have better lighting and better heating and air conditioning. The office space is more usable. It will facilitate better workflow and enhance professionalism.”
Moore said the new location along Ky. 185 will also allow him to consolidate the road department’s storage needs.
Because the East Fifth Avenue headquarters sits on a small 0.92-acre lot, Moore said some road department equipment has been stored at Ephram White Park and other locations.
Now, he says, “All equipment will be in one place. It’s better for efficiency and safety.”
The new headquarters will have some new items in that storage space. Moore has been approved by the county fiscal court for several purchases in recent months, including:
• A $40,965 “hot box” trailer to help with asphalt repairs.
• A $138,215.91 Bobcat Track Loader and implements.
• Leases of two trucks and snow plow equipment.
“We’ll have a better product for filling potholes,” Moore said. “With the smaller trucks and the salt boxes and plows, we’ll have a way to be more responsive to clearing subdivision streets.”
The county road department and its 23 employees will be moving away from the East Fifth Avenue property that was purchased for $1.47 million in October 2021 by Med Center Health.
Part of a number of real estate purchases by Med Center Health, the road department property was originally thought to tie in with the healthcare company’s plans to construct a new, comprehensive cancer center.
But, on Tuesday, Med Center Health Executive Vice President Wade Stone said in an email that the company has “no immediate plans” for the property.