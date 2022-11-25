New road dept. building nears completion
Finishing touches are being done on the new Warren County Road Department headquarters building along Ky. 185.

 DON SERGENT/dsergent@bgdailynews.com

Fixing potholes and removing snow and ice along Warren County roads might be done a bit more efficiently in the future, thanks to a new county road department headquarters that is nearing completion.

