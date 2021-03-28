With one more vote, all of Warren County will have new sign laws in place limiting the number of temporary signs allowed on private and commercial properties.
In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in an Arizona case that sign laws must be content-neutral, meaning all signage must be treated the same. For example, a municipality’s laws can’t allow signage for charitable events but not advertising a private business. Governments nationally have been working on formulating laws that adhere to the ruling ever since.
The local effort to revamp the county sign ordinance has spanned several years. Warren Fiscal Court and the cities of Smiths Grove, Oakland, Plum Springs and Woodburn have signed off on the new laws, and the Bowling Green City Commission did likewise March 16 on a first reading. A second and final reading is expected in April.
After gathering input from the real estate community and others who utilize temporary signs, as well as discussion among elected officials about how to protect property owner rights, the new county signage ordinance limits the number of signs allowed on private property to 10 and on commercial properties to four. If a property is on a corner and has two road frontages, the allowed signage is doubled.
No signs will be allowed in rights of ways.
“Our staff have worked on (the new regulations) for three years,” said Ben Peterson, executive director of the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County.
He admits it was “really hard to strike that balance” between property rights and the need to have some restrictions, but the new ordinance “strikes as fair a balance as we could.”
A common site is small temporary signs along roads in rights of ways, but the new ordinance restates that all such signs are prohibited.
“It’s an all or nothing proposition – if you allow one thing you have to allow all,” Peterson said.
Warren County Public Works will be in charge of enforcement of the new ordinance outside Bowling Green.
In the city, that responsibility falls to the code enforcement division within the city’s Department of Neighborhood and Community Services.
That department’s director, Brent Childers, said property owners found to be not in compliance with the new regulations will first get a notice of violation.
“They are given an opportunity to remedy it,” he said.
If the issue is not fixed, property owners can be fined $50 per violation.
Childers said as the new rules are rolled out, the focus will “be heavy on the education side.”
Through the multi-year effort to craft the new sign ordinance, “we talked to interested parties (and) made them aware of the thought process,” Childers said.
Jim DeMaio, chief executive officer of the Realtor Association of Southern Kentucky, said his group was thankful for being included in the discussions.
He said while Realtors are looking for “as many avenues as possible” to advertise, officials “had an open dialogue with us ... that’s all you can ask for from your elected officials.”
He said the new regulations should not have a huge impact on real estate professionals.
As the new regulations roll out, Peterson said officials will be receptive to feedback.
“If it doesn’t work, we will address it,” he said.
