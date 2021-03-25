Mark Bowman, executive director of the Office of Kentucky Veterans Centers, didn’t bring a check Thursday to pay for the long-anticipated state veterans home in Bowling Green, but he may have brought the next best thing.
Bowman brought to a meeting of the Cumberland Trace chapter of the Military Officers Association of America hope that the veterans center could soon get approved for the federal funding that is the last missing piece of the effort to bring the $30 million veterans home to Bowling Green.
The Kentucky General Assembly has already allocated its $10.5 million portion of that total cost. The VA’s portion, $19.5 million, is what Bowman is waiting on.
Speaking at the meeting at the Bowling Green Country Club, Bowman told a roomful of veterans that the home they have worked toward for most of a decade could get that Veterans Administration funding in a matter of days.
With a new 25-acre site in the Kentucky Transpark identified and with a funding boost helping the VA pay for its projects, Bowman said he is optimistic the local center will happen.
Until the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority that oversees the transpark switched in February from a 20-acre site deemed unsuitable by the VA to the new site next to the Crown Holdings Inc. aluminum can manufacturing plant being built on Mizpah Road, Bowman had his doubts.
“I thought we were dead in the water,” he said. “Then I got a call from the ITA. They made some adjustments that alleviated our concerns.”
That new 25-acre site and the $2.5 million allocated last year by the Kentucky General Assembly for design and preconstruction of the center have put Bowling Green in good shape, Bowman said.
Design work is underway, and it’s happening at a time when the VA is as flush as it has been in a while, thanks to a $600 million congressional infusion in 2017 and another $500 million allocation expected to come soon.
The Bowling Green center is now 36th on a VA priority list that includes $512 million worth of projects, so Bowman is confident of receiving a VA funding letter as soon as April.
“It’s almost guaranteed that anybody on that list will get approved,” Bowman said. “I expect to see that funding letter any day now.”
That’s welcome news for MOAA members like Ray Biggerstaff, who received the organization’s Distinguished Service Award on Thursday largely for his work on the nursing home project.
“Ten years ago, we started this journey to get a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green,” Biggerstaff said. “We’ve worked with Bowman throughout the entire process.”
“He (Biggerstaff) spent hours and hours doing the paperwork needed for this,” said John W. Smith, the current president of the MOAA’s Cumberland Trace chapter.
Biggerstaff was honored Thursday along with the late Robert Spiller and Bill Lytle, both of whom received Leadership Awards and both of whom were instrumental in pushing for a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green.
Robert Spiller Jr., accepting the award on behalf of his father, said: “My father had a couple of missions in life. One was to help the poor and needy. The other was to bring a veterans nursing home to Bowling Green. He would be thrilled that it’s coming to fruition.”
Assuming the federal funding letter arrives soon, Bowman expects to spend the rest of this year finalizing the design work and other requirements.
He said construction could begin in the spring of 2022 and take “a little over a year” to be completed.
Although originally envisioned as a 90-bed facility, the Bowling Green center will most likely be scaled back to 60 beds, Bowman said. He expects it to have 120 to 140 employees and be built in a way that will accommodate expansion.
It will be Kentucky’s fifth VA nursing facility, joining those in Hazard, Wilmore, Hanson and Radcliff.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdaily news.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.