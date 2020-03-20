A program that was slated to begin next week and aimed to offer limited child care to local health care workers during Kentucky’s coronavirus outbreak has now been canceled.
The program was a joint effort between Community Education and the Bowling Green Independent School District. It was slated to open Monday at BGISD’s Bowling Green Learning Center and offer 80 child care slots per day to health care workers at the Bowling Green Medical Center, TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital and Graves Gilbert Clinic.
“That is not going to go forward,” Bill Oldham, Community Education’s executive director, told the Daily News on Friday.
Oldham said Community Education is following new state guidance that’s requiring health care workers to coordinate with their employers for child care options that meet requirements outlined by Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
The guidance is available online at chfs.ky.gov/Pages/cvres.aspx.
