The Stadium Park Plaza development is slowly filling up with some potential tenants in the wings.
As Garcia’s Grill Mexican restaurant works on opening its second Bowling Green location – Garcias Bar and Grill – in the former space occupied by 6-4-3 Sports Bar, other possible tenants were discussed at Thursday’s meeting of the Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority.
According to officials with SKY Property Management – the entity running day to day operations at the county-owned Stadium Park Plaza – an Italian restaurant and a bar have been among the businesses proposed for other ground-floor spaces.
The issue is that reconfiguring the spaces could cost the authority as much as $250,000. Authority officials asked that the potential businesses provide estimates of staff size and payroll. Because Stadium Park Plaza is part of the downtown Tax Increment Financing District, a portion of additional state tax revenue from new development is returned locally.
“We will continue to analyze” the proposals, authority chairman Dan Harbison said Thursday.
Stadium Park Plaza was once home to three-fast-casual restaurants, 6-4-3, Mariah’s restaurant and a Starbucks. All have closed amid ownership and management changes in recent years.
But the closures haven’t stopped people from coming downtown.
Bowling Green Hot Rods President and COO Eric Leach reported that the inaugural Tequila and Tacos event at Bowling Green Ballpark on April 22 sold out with 1,650 attendees.
Officials are also expecting an especially crowded downtown during the Duncan Hines Days festival June 5-11.
On its peak day, Saturday, June 10, it’s estimated that up to 15,000 people will be downtown, said authority member and Bowling Green City Manager Jeff Meisel.
In a nod to the food theme of the event, the Hot Rods will be playing as the Bowling Green Hot Dogs that day, and world champion competitive hot dog eater Joey Chestnut will make an appearance at the ballpark.
As Stadium Park Plaza is updated for new tenants, some maintenance projects have also been taking place. One project is renovations of the elevator lobby, and authority members Thursday approved paying $98,544 to Scott, Murphy & Daniel for the work.
