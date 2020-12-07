You could say the business plan of Chelsea Adams and Matthew Shadwick has taken a few twists and turns during this pandemic-stricken economic environment.
Launching any business during such uncertain times is risky, and starting one in food service may be doubly so; and yet these two Bowling Green entrepreneurs are making some dough with their startup called The Knotty Pretzel.
“We created it together, and we’re working on it together,” said Adams, who, like Shadwick, had been working as a real estate agent. “We’re a couple, and we started talking about our dreams.”
Jumping into the food business might seem more like a pipe dream at the moment, but Adams said she and Shadwick decided to “take a leap of faith” after she was inspired by her children.
“I have two kids, and we were at Holiday World this summer,” she recalled. “They could’ve had any kind of food, but they wanted pretzels. It dawned on me to do pretzels for our business, and Matt said he thought that was a great idea.”
A pretzel business wasn’t as off-the-wall as you might think for these two, both of whom had spent some time working at local restaurants.
“We kinda both have that passion for food,” Adams said.
Still, starting a restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic and its resulting business-limiting rules is well-nigh impossible; so Adams and Shadwick opted for a business model limited to pickup and delivery only.
“I think because of what we’re doing it has been kind of a perfect situation,” Shadwick said. “Doing delivery and pickup only is going well.”
“We started brainstorming in August and September,” said Adams, who at the time was working at a law firm. “I left my job in October and was able to dedicate more of my time to starting the business.”
Working with Natalie Boddeker, founder of Bowling Green’s Zest! Juice for Life business, Adams and Shadwick were able to use the commercial kitchen Boddeker had built in the Plano community and use that as a pickup area.
But working out those simple logistics wasn’t enough to make The Knotty Pretzel succeed. Adams and Shadwick had to come up with a menu that would make their enterprise stand out.
“We wanted to go a little more upscale with the pretzels,” Adams said. “We do artisan pretzels and dips, and we also do pretzel dogs.”
Even with such out-of-the-ordinary pretzel flavors as jalapeno cheddar, pizza and pumpkin praline, The Knotty Pretzel was slow to catch on – until a social media post gave it a boost.
Josh Poling, owner of the Hickory & Oak restaurant in downtown Bowling Green, tried the pretzels and raved about them on Facebook.
“It turns out 2020 is not so bad after all,” Poling wrote in a post that bragged about such dips as cold bier cheese, praline, strawberry cream cheese and knotty mustard.
“We’ve been really blessed,” said Shadwick. “We were doing all right, and then he (Poling) got on social media. The orders have kept rolling in.”
“We were averaging three or four orders a day, then he (Poling) posted,” Adams said. “It took off. We’re now doing about 10 orders a day.”
Now Adams is hoping that boost is the start of bigger things for this fledgling business.
The Knotty Pretzel is relying on its Facebook and Instagram accounts to attract orders for now, but Adams says a website is in the works. And she has high hopes for a post-pandemic world.
“I hope one day to have a food truck, and we’re working on a pretzel cart,” she said. “The end goal is to have a storefront where we can serve pretzels and beer.”
