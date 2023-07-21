Putting school resource officers in all public schools – the goal of legislation passed last year by the Kentucky General Assembly – comes with a price.
That price is now being borne locally by the Warren County Sheriff's Office and Warren County Public Schools.
Striving to meet the legislature's school-safety mandate, the school district is not only anteing up most of the cost of employing the sheriff's deputies who serve as SROs; it is also helping pay for their vehicles.
Last week, Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower gained approval from Warren Fiscal Court to spend $531,337.70 to buy 10 Dodge Durango vehicles, most of which will be used by new SROs.
The county school district will pay the lion's share of the bill to Franklin Automotive, reimbursing the sheriff's office $318,802.62 to help outfit the officers who will be patrolling an increasing number of county schools this fall.
"Six of the 10 (Durangos) will be used for the increase in SRO deputies that we'll be utilizing this year," Hightower said.
Hightower explained that the other four Durangos are replacement vehicles that will help him keep his fleet as up-to-date as possible.
"After about five years, we need to replace our vehicles because we put so many miles on them," he said.
The six new vehicles for SROs are needed as the county and Bowling Green school districts try to meet the state's goal of having an officer on each school campus.
The sheriff said the county school district already has officers in all high schools and middle schools and has two "floaters" that cover the 15 county elementary schools.
Starting as soon as next month, that number will grow.
"We're adding five SROs in county schools and one in city schools," Hightower said. "They're in the process of being hired. By the beginning of the school year we should have everyone in place."
The five new county SROs will each "float between two elementary schools," the sheriff said.
With a new SRO coming on board this fall, Bowling Green Independent Schools will have a total of four – one each for the high school and junior high and two that will float among the district's five elementary schools and its alternative school.
That still means the two school districts will be short of meeting the state mandate of having an SRO on each campus, but both Hightower and WCPS Chief Financial Officer Chris McIntyre believe the local schools are making better progress than many Kentucky school districts that are hard-pressed to come up with the funding for SROs.
"I believe we're far ahead of the game compared to the rest of the state," Hightower said. "We greatly appreciate the county schools. I think they see the benefits (of funding SROs)."
McIntyre said WCPS was among the first Kentucky school districts to invest in putting SROs in high schools and has continued to grow the program through the partnership with the sheriff's office.
"We figure it (the SRO program) is critical for our community," he said. "We're listening to our parents and the greater community as we invest in school safety."
WCPS has made property tax hikes to help pay for the SROs, but McIntyre said help from the state may be needed if WCPS and other school districts are going to meet the state mandate.
"We're discussing with our legislators how we can get assistance," he said. "Right now, there's no funding stream that supports it."
Like McIntyre, BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields is hoping for state support in meeting the SRO mandate.
"For us to get to eight SROs would come with a tremendous cost," he said. "We really need the (state) funding."