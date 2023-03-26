Warren County residents will have more options for voting in the May 16 primary election as they cast ballots for governor and other statewide offices.
County Clerk Lynette Yates has received approval from the State Board of Elections for a plan that increases the number of voting centers on Election Day from the eight that were used in 2022 to 11.
Yates said Thursday that the county will be adding First Baptist Church on E. 12th Avenue, Eastwood Baptist Church on Eastwood Street and Smiths Grove United Methodist Church on N. Main Street in Smiths Grove as polling places on May 16.
Those three sites will be in addition to these eight used last year: Ephram White Park, Living Hope Baptist Church, Buchanon Park, Cumberland Trace Elementary School, Phil Moore Park, Sugar Maple Square, Warren Central High School and the Warren County Cooperative Extension Agency.
“The extra vote centers on Election Day will really help,” Yates said. “First Baptist will help with Western (Kentucky University) staff and students and with downtown residents.
“Eastwood Baptist had been used in years past, and they agreed to do it again. The Smiths Grove location will help with that part of the county.”
The three new locations will be used on Election Day only. Early voting (May 11-13) will again be held at five locations: Ephram White, Buchanon and Phil Moore parks, Living Hope and Sugar Maple Square.
Yates said the decision to add more locations only for Election Day was driven by the voting patterns in recent elections.
“Turnout for early voting has been light,” she said. “The majority of voters come out on Election Day.”
Yates expects a light turnout for the primary election, and this will give her and her staff an opportunity to test drive some new technology.
The county clerk was approved on Thursday for the purchase of 16 Verity Print Bundles from Harp Election Services that will give county election workers the ability to print ballots on site and thus accommodate voters from multiple precincts.
Yates anticipates putting about 10 of the Verity machines at Living Hope, where voting has been heaviest, as a way of further trying out a technology that was used on a limited basis in 2022.
“We want to see how long it takes,” she said. “It’s definitely more secure, and it eliminates the errors of people getting the wrong ballot.”
Possible ballot mix-ups that can result in a county with 88 voting precincts is a reason for going with the Verity technology that prints ballots on-demand.
The $109,298 purchase of the 16 print bundles, covered through a grant from the State Board of Elections, is a step toward eliminating potential ballot errors and doing away with the need to have pre-printed ballots for all precincts available at each vote center.
The majority of those pre-printed ballots had to be shredded after last year’s elections, so Yates said having on-demand printing will eliminate waste.
“Several counties have already gone to solely on-demand ballot printing,” Yates said. “This is a trial basis for us.”
Yates said the county will need at least 50 more of the Verity print bundles to cover all vote centers in the future. The cost of about $6,000 per bundle will fall to the county, but Yates believes it’s worth the expense.
“This equipment will last 10 to 12 years, so this is a long-term investment,” she said. “It’s a pretty good expense initially, but I think it’s a nominal fee for improving voter security and making voting easier.”