Kentucky’s 2023 legislative session got off to a rainy start.
But flooded roads didn’t stop the General Assembly from getting straight to work in this year’s shorter, 30-day session.
Warren County had two new state representatives in the House of Representatives — Kevin Jackson, 20th district, and Robert Duvall, 17th district.
It was a busy first day, Jackson said.
“Everything's new to us, but we're going to learn quick and we're going to try to be the best representatives that we can be for the people back home,” he said.
Jackson and Duvall, both Republicans, join a growing 80-20 supermajority in the House. The Senate’s breakdown is 31-6 with a Republican supermajority.
“I believe we've got a great diverse group of legislators here, and so with all of us working together with our individual strengths, we're going to be able to make a huge impact this session,” Duvall said.
The House began the session by voting for David Osborne for Speaker of the House. Osborne is joined on the majority Republican side by Speaker Pro Tem David Meade, Majority Floor Leader Steven Rudy and Majority Caucus Chair Suzanne Miles.
The chamber also recognized U.S. Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as the longest serving Senate Republican leader. Representatives praised McConnell for his commitment to Kentucky housing, infrastructure and environment, citing as a recent example his involvement in securing $1.6 million in federal funds for the Brent Spence Bridge project between Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati.
Then, House Bills 1-71 were introduced. HB1, introduced by Rep. Jason Petre, involves the income tax cut from 5% to 4.5%, which was set into motion Jan. 1, 2023. There are plans to further reduce the income tax by 0.5% every year until it is eliminated by 2032, so long as General Fund revenues and the state’s Budget Reserve Trust Fund meet certain targets.
Duvall said that Kentucky is taking a “huge step in the right direction” with the income tax reduction. He added that it aligns with one of his key priorities, economic growth and development.
“The key to economic growth is to bring families into the Commonwealth of Kentucky. We get more families, it's going to create more economic opportunities for everybody,” Duvall said.
“I think one of the keys there is lowering that state income tax from four and a half down to four, and then continue to see that go on down to zero so that we can remain competitive with our neighboring states.”
Opponents of the income tax reduction, including the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, have said that a permanent income tax cut will have negative long-term consequences for Kentucky. The cut is a permanent response to a temporary revenue surplus from an influx of one-time federal funding, said Natalie Cunningham, Outreach Director for the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
The Kentucky Center for Economic Policy estimates that even with the revenue gained from additional goods and services subject to sales tax as part of the income tax cut bill, Kentucky will incur a $1.1 billion net revenue loss by the end of FY25.
Jackson and Duvall were assigned to three committees each. Jackson will be on the economic development and workforce investment, education and licensing, occupations and administrative regulations committees, while Duvall will serve on the banking and insurance, health services and state government committees.
Jackson said that workforce development is particularly important to Bowling Green, Kentucky’s third largest city, and Warren County, one of two fastest growing counties in the state.
“We've already had great leadership from our city and county government back home, as well as our Chamber of Commerce, and I want to be a team player with them to help move the ball down the field and help in any way that I can,” he said.
While Duvall is not on the workforce development committee, he said he is similarly focused on finding creative ways to relieve some of the burdens preventing Kentuckians from getting into the workforce.
For example, to be a classified employee in Kentucky, individuals need a high school diploma or equivalency.
“After being on the school board for the past five years, I know how desperately we need cooks, custodians, bus drivers, people like that,” Duvall said. “So we are looking at possibly running a bill that would allow school systems to hire individuals without a high school diploma, but give them the opportunity to be working toward a diploma or GED or equivalency in the meantime.”
Duvall said he sees education as “the great equalizer,” and is prioritizing access to high quality education and equal opportunities for children in school.
“Success comes when we have students who are encouraged and challenged to be their best,” he said.
As a member of the Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee, Jackson will have a front row seat to the fate of any House bills involving "gray" machines this session. Gray machines are unregulated, untaxed electronic gambling machines.
They are the subject of controversy because while they resemble slot machines, which are illegal in Kentucky, machine manufacturers argue that they are skill-based games, which are legal. Lawmakers may decide this session or in future sessions whether and how to regulate them.
Jackson said that experts came to the Republican caucus meeting to discuss the pros and cons of each side of the issue.
“Nobody has talked about which way the caucus is leaning, so I think we're all open to hearing more discussion about the good and bad of the gray machines,” he said. “So I think that's still to be determined.”