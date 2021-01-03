A new welcome center off Interstate 65 at the Kentucky-Tennessee state line has opened, Gov. Andy Beshear announced last week.
“As we continue our historic battle against this global health pandemic, our administration is committed to ensuring travel around the commonwealth can safely resume,” Beshear said in a statement Wednesday. “As travel advisories are lifted and we all begin to move more freely, this new facility will provide the more than 44,000 vehicles per day that cross into the southcentral portion of Kentucky a safe and welcoming place to take a break.”
In response to COVID-19, federal and state public health officials have advised limited travel throughout the nation to help slow the spread of the virus.
Construction of the facility was a joint effort between the Transportation Cabinet, the Finance and Administration Cabinet and the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.
The new Simpson County welcome center replaces a 1974 facility that needed major upgrades and costly repairs.
The center closed in January 2020 for demolition and construction of the new facility, which includes enhanced safety features, high-mast lighting and expanded commercial parking. The center is expected to welcome 60,000 to 70,000 visitors annually.
“Obviously, we are happy here in Simpson County that the state has modernized the center,” Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes said. “We are both privileged and excited to have this new center as we are the welcome point for people coming into Kentucky.”
Simpson County Tourism Director Amy Ellis echoed Barnes’ thoughts, saying the county is “very fortunate” that the center received an upgrade.
“I think it means wonderful things for the county,” Ellis said. “A lot of people are going to stop there and it’s going to make a great first impression for the county.”
The Arts and Heritage Cabinet said the Finance Cabinet oversaw construction of the facility, while transportation will manage the day-to-day operations and tourism employees will provide staffing.
The new welcome center is a federal-style building featuring traditional red brick complemented with stone trim.
Expansive front porches include comfortable bench seating and rocking chairs to welcome road-weary travelers.
“While the architecture is impressive and reminiscent of many of the finer homes scattered across the Bluegrass, this modern facility was constructed with energy efficiency and ease of maintenance first in mind,” Finance and Administration Cabinet Secretary Holly M. Johnson said in a statement.
The newly designed center is ADA compliant and features expanded restroom capacity, including the option of family-friendly facilities favored by those traveling with small children.
Visitors will find a variety of vending options at the new center as well as ecofriendly drinking fountains designed to accommodate refillable water bottles.
