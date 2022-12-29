Who’s paying for the 0.5% reduction in Kentucky’s state income tax rate that takes effect Jan. 1, 2023?
You may be, if you use one of more than 30 services and industries that were previously tax exempt and will now be required to levy the 6% state sales tax.
House Bill 8, legislation designed by the General Assembly’s Republican majority to move funding of state government toward a consumption-tax model, takes a gradual approach toward reaching a goal that GOP leaders believe is needed to keep the state competitive economically.
The initial tax reduction will take Kentucky’s income tax rate from 5% to 4.5% on the first day of 2023. Further reductions of 0.5% each year are planned as long as General Fund revenues meet targets and the state’s Budget Reserve Trust Fund continues to be equal to or greater than 10% of General Fund revenues for the previous fiscal year.
The end game is to eliminate the state’s individual income tax by 2032, a goal that the legislation’s Republican sponsors see as a change that will keep Kentucky competitive with neighboring states.
State Rep. Jason Petrie, R-Elkton, chairman of the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee and the main sponsor of HB 8, framed the legislation as necessary in building Kentucky’s population and workforce.
“Population growth is a necessary component of long-term growth in Kentucky and is affected substantially by our tax structure,” Petrie told the Lane Report magazine earlier this year.
State Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Brownsville, a sponsor of HB 8, cited the experience of neighboring state Tennessee and its lack of a state income tax as a reason to support the bill.
“Thirty to 35 years ago, Kentucky and Tennessee were basically the same size in population and state budget,” Meredith said on Tuesday. “Today, Tennessee has a population of about 7 million and we’re at 4.5 million.
“They’ve gained congressional seats and we’ve lost seats. We want to try to mirror the growth we see in other states. Being competitive with our tax code is one of the things we can do to accomplish that.”
Others don’t agree, including Gov. Andy Beshear, who vetoed the bill only to see it overridden by the General Assembly.
In announcing his veto, Beshear said many of the new sales taxes being imposed can be harmful.
The governor singled out taxes on criminal background checks, summer camps and youth sports as items that could endanger programs that benefit children.
Beshear also said the bill’s new taxes on conferences and events would make Kentucky less competitive, and he deplored the new excise tax on electric vehicles, saying it’s coming at a time when Kentucky is poised to become a world leader in manufacturing those vehicles and their batteries.
The governor didn’t mention one of the items in the bill that is getting attention: a requirement that local utility companies charge sales tax on secondary homes.
As Bowling Green Municipal Utilities was quick to point out on its website, the tax will not apply to utility customers with only one residence.
BGMU General Manager Mark Iverson did say the new law could create some headaches for utility companies as they deal with short-term rental properties and apartments.
“Documenting things is the bigger lift here,” he said. “Landlord accounts could get a little complicated.”
Meredith said the residential exemption for utility taxes was put in place in the 1970s.
“We think it was meant as an exemption only for your primary residence,” Meredith said. “If you’re someone with multiple homes, you’ll now pay taxes on those secondary homes.
“If you’re a landlord and you put the utilities in your name instead of the renter’s name, you will be taxed.”
Among the other services now subject to a sales tax under HB 8 are parking services, personal fitness training, massage services, photography services, interior decorating and body modification services such as tattooing and body piercing.
Because many of the new taxes are imposed on what he calls “luxury-type items,” Meredith doesn’t anticipate a big impact on the average consumer.
“Most are things that people aren’t buying on a regular basis,” he said. “That was the goal, to not hit the necessities of life.”
At least one local business owner affected by the new legislation doesn’t expect a big impact.
“It’s easier without” the sales tax, said Libby Northern Sheffield, owner of Permanent Paint and Fine Art Studios in downtown Bowling Green. “But there’s nothing we can do about it.
“The jury’s still out on it, but I don’t see people not getting tattoos because of the tax. Hopefully, it’s not too big of a problem.”
Rather than a problem, Meredith hopes the new taxes on services can provide enough of a revenue boost to possibly accelerate the elimination of the state income tax.
“I don’t see any major changes (in taxes on services) in the legislative session coming up,” Meredith said. “We’ll have to wait and see what happens on the (tax revenue) triggers.
“There could be an approach where we become more aggressive on lowering the personal income tax.”