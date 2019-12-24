If you have business with the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County, you'll need to go to a new address starting Monday.
The planning commission has leased its offices at 1141 State St. from Warren Fiscal Court for more than 20 years, but come Dec. 30 those offices will close and the commission's 15-person staff will take up residence in the former home of Benchmark Family Services at 922 State St.
Planning Commission Executive Director Ben Peterson said the move should allow the staff to better serve the developers and builders who have business with the commission.
The planning commission's public meetings to consider rezonings and other actions will continue to be held in the Bowling Green City Commission chambers at 1001 College St.
"The layout is much more efficient," Peterson said. "It's approximately the same space (6,800 square feet), but it's laid out in a manner that's more efficient."
In addition, Peterson said the new offices will provide some amenities that were unavailable at the State Street location.
"The technology will be much better," he said. "We'll have wireless internet access, which is something we don't have now."
Peterson said the new location will also have better meeting space and an improved phone system.
"It's a real upgrade," he said.
The move also made sense for another reason, Peterson pointed out. He and members of the planning commission facilities committee compared the cost of renovating the State Street headquarters with moving to the new location and found that it would be cheaper in the long run to move.
Peterson said cost estimates for the 10-year lease period showed that the commission would save $98,000 over the decade by moving instead of renovating.
The location in the heart of downtown Bowling Green is another plus, according to Tim Graham, a member of the 12-person planning commission.
"It addresses our space needs and it keeps us downtown, which is important to us,” Graham said.
Peterson said parking at the new location is another asset. The planning commission will have 25 designated parking spaces in the rear parking lot of the 922 State St. building.
That's also where the entrance to the planning commission offices will be. Peterson said people traveling toward downtown on State Street can turn right on 10th Avenue and then left into the parking lot at the back of the building.
The 1141 State St. building, which dates back to the 1960s, will still house offices for Warren County Public Works, the Bowling Green-Warren County Contractors Licensing Board and Operation PRIDE.
Plans to renovate that building have been put on hold for now.
