Bowling Green native George Nichols III was honored in September as Alice Lloyd College Alumnus of the Year.
Nichols graduated from the two-year college in eastern Kentucky in 1980 and then completed degrees in sociology and economics at Western Kentucky University. He later earned a master's degree at the University of Louisville.
Currently president and chief executive officer of The American College of Financial Services, Nichols has served as CEO of Central State Hospital in Louisville and as executive director for Kentucky’s Health Policy Board.
Nichols was appointed as special adviser to then-Gov. Paul Patton in matters of health care policy and economic development for the financial services industry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.