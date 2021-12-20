An alleged drug-dealing conspiracy uncovered by police has resulted in indictments unsealed against nine Bowling Green residents accused of engaging in organized crime.
The indictments were returned Wedesday by the Warren County grand jury against Kobee Lancaster, 23, Christopher Lancaster, 25, Tanner Hines, 18, Emmitt Smith, 25, Eric Brown, 28, Murrell Martin, 27, Jimmy Morris, 22, Rudolph Rankins IV, 25, and Jovian Gurley, 22.
The co-defendants face various criminal charges that include trafficking in fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and synthetic drugs, and the conspiracy is alleged to have taken place between May 8, 2020 and Nov. 16, 2021.
Kobee Lancaster faces 20 criminal counts in the indictment against him, more than any of the other co-defendants.
Kobee, Christopher Lancaster and Hines were arrested May 18 by city police officers investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred May 16 on Beauty Avenue.
Benjamin Blevins sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the incident and Hines and Christopher Lancaster are under indictment for assault and other charges in connection with the incident.
According to an arrest citation, police found the vehicle suspected of being involved in the shooting on May 18 occupied by Kobee Lancaster, Christopher Lancaster and Hines.
"A probable cause search of the vehicle yielded a large quantity of various drugs including methamphetamine, xanax, marijuana, promethazine, adderall and oxycodone," Bowling Green Police Department Detective Alex Wright said in an arrest citation. "Also located was a stolen handgun."
The three were arrested and declined to give statements to police, court records show.
Kobee Lancaster was arrested again on Sept. 30 following an investigation by the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force.
Detectives from the task force has been contacted by a U.S. Postal Service inspector regarding multiple suspicious packages being mailed from California to a residence in Bowling Green.
Task force agents surveilled the address and observed Kobee Lancaster drive by the residence multiple times, then saw a postal worker drop off a package on the front porch, according to an arrest citation.
Twenty-five minutes after the delivery, Kobee Lancaster returned to the area to retrieve the package from the porch, court records show.
"Lancaster placed the package inside his vehicle via the driver's side window and returned to the front porch where he pulled out what appeared to be cash from his front left pants pocket," Detective Hany Elhubishi said in an arrest citation. "Lancaster took some of that cash and left it under a cushion of one of the chairs located on the porch prior to leaving."
Task force detectives later attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Kobee Lancaster on Russellville Road, but he fled onto Windover Avenue, according to court records.
He was located in an apartment and taken into custody, and the package was found to contain a large quantity of oxycodone pills and marijuana, an arrest citation said.