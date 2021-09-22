The Empty Bowls of Bowling Green fundraiser will transition from its annual evening dinner to a delivery/drive-thru lunch option.
Hosted by St. James United Methodist Church, the change is because of health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pastor Caleb Wheat said focusing on delivering lunches and creating a drive-thru option for the public will help ensure the safety of the participants.
“With COVID-19 cases being how they are, we wanted to move away from the evening dinner and concentrate solely on the lunches,” he said. “It’s much safer, and we were already planning on adding a lunch option before we made this decision.”
While the last day to pre-order lunches was Tuesday, individuals will still be able to pick up meals from St. James UMC from 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday.
Fundraiser organizers will also be delivering pre-ordered lunches during that time.
Each meal consists of soup, crackers, water, a dessert and a bowl made by professional and amateur artists in the community. Several hundred bowls are being used in the event this year.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to go to HOTEL INC. and the Synergy Center to support their work to end hunger in our community.
“Empty Bowls is geared specifically to ending hunger in our community,” Wheat said. “Both of those organizations do great work in the area. These dollars go directly to them in celebration of their work and to power the continuation of their work to help prevent hunger being a problem.”
Wheat said about 300 meals are sold each year. He said they are expecting similar numbers this year.
“I don’t see any reason why we can’t do that number again,” he said. “Our team is working very hard. The transition we have had to make has been hard, but they have not blinked an eye.”
To receive more information on the fundraiser, contact the church at 270-842-4949 or visit www.hotelincbg.com/emptybowls.
Empty Bowls T-shirts will also be available for sale at St. James UMC during pickup time.