The fate of a proposed downtown entertainment district, where the open carry of alcohol would be allowed at certain times, remains in limbo after a work session Tuesday night of the Bowling Green City Commission.
Commissioners had previously asked city staff to investigate the formation of such a district, which requires state approval.
The districts were made possible by state legislation enacted in 2016 allowing municipalities to create Entertainment Destination Centers. The most well-known of these in the state is Louisville’s Fourth Street Live – a pedestrian-only downtown street filled with restaurants, bars and other attractions. Other cities, such as Owensboro, Newport, Covington and Paducah, have also established Entertainment Destination Centers.
At Tuesday's work session, City Neighborhood and Community Services Director Brent Childers outlined a proposed plan for the Bowling Green EDC. The plan was developed after talking to other cities with EDCs and with downtown stakeholders.
Childers proposed that the EDC only be used on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and only when a triggering event was taking place in the EDC, such as a concert, a performance at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center or a game at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Additionally, the beverages would be required to be in approved, clear cups, with the beverages only being sold in participating establishments with their own alcohol license.
Childers also unveiled a proposed boundary map for the EDC extending for a portion of the area from Sixth to 11th avenues and Kentucky to Chestnut streets. The proposed area encompasses Bowling Green Ballpark, SKyPAC and Circus Square and Fountain Square parks.
"This is where you (already) go to be entertained. How do you create a better environment for that?" Childers said of the rationale for an EDC.
He said such areas are growing in popularity nationally, and "we are in the talent attraction game ... this is an opportunity" to be a more attractive destination.
In response to commission questions, Childers said the limited times and proposed size of the EDC were developed to allow the city to ease in to and assess the program.
"We didn't feel we were ready to make that jump" into an unlimited EDC program, he said.
Childers said the stakeholder concerns city staff have heard mainly concern public education, cleanliness and safety. He said in talking to other cities with EDCs, the worries about increased crime have not come to fruition.
"It has not been an issue," he said.
Childers said the city would probably want to invest in more public trash cans, signage, police patrols and public education efforts for the EDC.
Those issues were brought up by several downtown residents and business owners Tuesday night, who said the downtown area lacks amenities such as public restrooms and already has noise and litter issues.
Jim Steen, owner of Morris Jewelry, called the EDC "a great idea, but there are some issues to deal with."
Commissioner Sue Parrigin said the goal of the EDC "is to create a vibrant downtown. ... I think this is a great idea."
Commissioner Dana Beasley Brown, however, said there is "more to think through."
Eventually, commissioners agreed that there were more questions to be answered before they would make a formal application to the state for an EDC, and scheduled another work session for the next city commission meeting March 15.
Before the work session, commissioners approved:
- A $154,325 bid from Contractors Corp. of Bowling Green for repairs in rights of ways damaged by the Dec. 11 tornadoes. City Manager Jeff Meisel said the city would apply to have the cost be reimbursed by FEMA;
- A $146,555 bid from Affordable Lawn Care of Bowling Green for mowing services;
- On a second and final reading, rezoning 1.16 acres at 0 Glen Lily Road from Agricultural to Office/Professional-Residential for applicant J.B. Bridgeman;
- On a second and final reading, rezoning 31.51 acres at 0 Clifford Way, 0 Juliet Way and 0 Whitecotton Drive from Agricultural and Single Family Residential to Single Family Residential with Mark Williams as the applicant.