Scott Waste Services managers are keeping their ears not to the ground but to the ringtone as a barometer of how well the company's new automated curbside trash collection service is being received in Bowling Green.
After its September rollout of the automated service that ended decades of "back-door" trash pickup for city of Bowling Green residents, Scott Waste was a target of criticism both on social media and through phone calls.
Now, according to a manager with the Waste Connections company that is Scott Waste's parent, the ringing has been toned down.
"When we started the new service, we had about 1,000 calls per day," said Drew Marr, Waste Connections district manager in Clarksville, Tenn., during a report to Warren Fiscal Court on Monday. "As of last Friday, we were getting about 300 per day."
Marr was sitting in for local site manager Sam Upperman, who was giving a report in Edmonson County on Monday, to update fiscal court on Scott's progress in implementing the new process for picking up trash in the city.
Fiscal court, statutorily required to designate a municipal solid waste management plan within the county, awarded the Bowling Green exclusive residential garbage franchise to Scott Waste in July, a move that brought both controversy and complaints.
Fiscal court voted June 24 to award the city franchise to Republic Services but couldn’t come to terms with the company, with the main sticking point being the date service would start.
Scott, which has held the city exclusive franchise for residential waste hauling and disposal for 20 years, was then signed up for five more years but for a service that is a departure from how it had done business previously.
The switch to using single-operator trucks that use a hydraulic arm to pick up the trash brought what Scott management called a more modern waste collection system, but it also brought complaints from those not comfortable with the change.
That's why Marr said he was happy with the decline in phone calls from residential customers.
"In our industry, that's really where you see progress, in the volume of calls," he said. "No garbage company is going to be perfect.
"If people aren't calling as much and the trash is disappearing, then we're doing our job. I'm pretty happy with going from 1,000 calls a day to 300."
Marr is also happy with Scott's progress on another front: staffing.
"We had 10 open positions in August," he said. "Now we're down to two. This is a very difficult hiring environment, but we've done whatever it takes to have the ability to provide the type of service we said we'd provide."
That manpower may not be as important as it was when Scott was routinely providing the "back-door" service, but Marr said that such service is still available for those who need it due to health conditions.
Scott does require that those applying for "back-door" service provide a form signed by a doctor.
"We want to be able to provide that for those physically unable to take their container to the curb," Marr said. "But we don't want people to take advantage of it."
Marr pointed out that by going to the more-efficient automated trash pickup, Scott Waste is saving money for Bowling Green residents.
The company had been charging $20.25 per month for its service but is now charging $19.37.
In addition to hearing from Marr, the fiscal court magistrates on Monday approved on final reading a couple of rezoning applications expected to lead to an increase in the county's housing inventory.
Approved were:
• A plan by local hotelier Andy Vanmali to develop a 5.56-acre tract along Three Springs Road across from Basil Griffin Park into a 48-unit gated townhome community.
• A proposed 202-lot single-family subdivision to be developed by Ben Thornton of Thornton Investments LLC on 114.6 acres near Scottsville Road and Davenport Road.
Warren Fiscal Court will next meet at 9 a.m. Dec. 2.