Nobody was injured in a fire Thursday that destroyed a home in the 700 block of Loving Road.
Craig Peay, the assistant chief of Gott Volunteer Fire Department, said the call came in about 2:30 p.m.
“Nobody was home at the time,” Peay said. “Upon arrival, the first fire units noted heavy fire on the front side of the structure. A passerby called it in, so (there is) no confirmed time when it started or how it started at this time.”
Peay said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
“We are getting the overhaul done to see if we can figure out where it started at,” Peay said.
Along with Gott, the Smiths Grove, Richardsville, Alvaton VFDs and the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to the blaze.
