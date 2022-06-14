A brief hearing Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court produced no new updates in the status of a 2020 murder case.
Pedro Alfaro, 26, of Bowling Green, faces a murder charge in the Sept. 8, 2020, shooting of Kevin J. Morris, 20, of Bowling Green.
Alfaro appeared in court for a scheduled status conference in the case with his attorney, Alan Simpson.
After a bench conference involving Simpson, Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel “Tres” Miller and Warren Circuit Judge John Grise, the case was reset for another status hearing Aug. 15.
The case had been set to go to trial last month, but the trial date was postponed after it was disclosed that important witnesses for the trial, including one who Simpson said at the time was “more material” to Alfaro’s defense than any other witness, had not been located.
The deadly shooting occurred in the parking lot of Campus Pointe Apartments on Fields Drive.
Morris was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Alfaro left the scene of the shooting and dialed 911 to report the incident, police records said.
He was located and stopped by the Bowling Green Police Department on Nashville Road, at which point he said he shot someone and claimed to have acted in self-defense, according to Alfaro’s arrest citation.
Attorneys on both sides dispute whether Alfaro acted in self-defense during the shooting.
Simpson has argued in court filings that Alfaro was the target of a robbery planned by Morris and a juvenile who traveled with Alfaro to Campus Pointe.
The two allegedly attacked Alfaro soon after he parked his car at the apartment complex.
Morris was shot outside the vehicle and the juvenile ran from the scene, court records indicated.
City police later located the juvenile, who provided a statement.
Miller has contended in court filings and previous hearings that Morris was not armed at the time of the incident and that Alfaro faced no imminent danger of death or serious injury at the time of the shooting.
