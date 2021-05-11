GLASGOW – No one has made a real estate offer the Barren County Judicial Center Project Development Board can consider as a possible location for the planned Barren County Judicial Center.
The board held an in-person public hearing Thursday at the Barren County Courthouse with hopes of discussing the possible acquisition of property, but no one submitted any proposals for the board to consider.
Instead, the board answered questions about the planned judicial center, which will be a 56,500-square-foot building that will house circuit and district courts, as well as the circuit clerk’s office.
About 20 people attended the meeting, with three asking most of the questions.
“There would have been a review of any property proposals if anyone had submitted a proposal to sell us some property, but we didn’t have any proposals submitted to us,” said Barren Circuit Court Judge John Alexander, vice chairman of the board.
Of the questions asked, one was whether there would be tax increases for county residents to fund the judicial center project. The answer to that questions is “no,” he said.
“This is funded at the state level. Not at the county level, so there will not be any tax implications,” Alexander said.
The Kentucky General Assembly allocated money in 2020 to fund the judicial center project.
Another question centered on the fate of the old building. The county will own the courthouse building outright and will be able to do whatever it wants with it, he said.
Not having any real estate offers for the location for a new judicial center isn’t unusual. Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts officials have said most project development boards have to go out and find property for new judicial center projects on their own, he said.
“But you have to leave it open for submissions first so that there isn’t any inside dealing,” Alexander said.
The next step is to find a location for the planned judicial center.
“We will probably have to get together and try to go out and actively look ourselves and speak to some property owners once we settle on what we think is a good place,” Alexander said.
The board has received two bids for a construction manager for the project. One was from Alliance Corp. of Glasgow and the other was from Wehr Contractors Inc. of Bowling Green.
The board will select the construction manager for the project at its next meeting May 19.
“The Administrative Office of the Courts has a grading process where you grade them on different categories,” Alexander said. “You assign points based on strengths and weaknesses in various categories. You add all the points up and then whoever gets the highest point total is who you select and that is the same way you do the architect and the financial adviser.”
The board has already chosen an architect and a financial adviser for the project.
