Officials say a woman freed from a Cave City trench collapse is on the mend at UofL Hospital after a lengthy rescue operation on Saturday.
Officer Garth Avery of the Cave City Police Department said he was informed by Barren County Emergency Management Sunday night that the subject, still yet to be identified, had no broken bones and “no serious physical injury.”
“They’re basically just keeping her for observation at this point, her vitals are good and stable,” Avery told the Daily News Monday.
Avery said the woman and her father had appeared to be working in a sewer line trench Saturday when one of the walls came loose and fully buried her under the dirt.
“The way we took it, that is what they were doing,” he said. “You wouldn’t put a water line over 12 feet deep in the ground.”
Avery said the subject’s father then called the woman's mother, who put in the call to dispatch at around 2:30 p.m.
That 911 call kicked off a multi-department rescue response that saw the Cave City fire and police departments, the Bowling Green Fire Department, Barren-Metcalfe EMS, Barren County Emergency Management and the Horse Cave Fire Department all working to remove the subject from underneath the earth.
Marcus Thurman, deputy director of Barren County Emergency Management, said the subject was buried beneath 10 to 15 feet of sediment.
Avery said Saturday that his crew found the subject “fully encapsulated” by dirt when they first arrived and could make out “faint mumbles.”
Kevin Jandt, chief of Cave City FD, said trench shoring equipment was brought in to keep the 17-foot-deep gulch stable while crews worked to excavate the subject. Thurman said the dirt removal was all done with hand tools.
Jandt said the subject had been fully extricated by about 6 p.m. that evening and was taken to UofL Hospital.
Avery said the trench, located across from the Wigwam Village on Highway 31-W, has been cordoned off pending further investigation. He said the trench conditions weren’t helped by this week’s streak of heavy rains.
“You take all that dirt that’s saturated, it adds extra weight to the dirt and makes it pretty unstable as well,” he said.
Avery, an 11-year law enforcement veteran and a member of emergency services since he was a teenager, said Saturday’s rescue was nothing like he’d ever seen before.
“That’s the first time in my career I’ve ever experienced anything like that,” he said. “Proud of everyone that was there, it was nothing short of a miracle that she survived and we were able to get her out.”