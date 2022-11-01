No shortage of poll workers as early voting set to begin By WES SWIETEK wswietek@bgdailynews.com Wes Swietek Author twitter Author email Nov 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save While the coronavirus pandemic led to a shortage of poll workers in 2020, Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates said the county is in good shape as early voting is slated to begin Thursday.“This year, we have enough staff,” Yates said. “Currently we are in very good shape.”The pandemic lead to a severe shortage of the volunteer poll workers in 2020, here and nationwide. Yates said hundreds of poll workers have answered the call since then.While the usual staffing levels will be achievable this year, “we will put a few extra (poll workers) at the voting centers,” she said.That should help with potentially longer times for voters to scan the hefty ballot, which also features two proposed amendments to the Kentucky constitution.The proposed amendments deal with abortion and the legislature’s ability to set legislative sessions. The latter proposed amendment is more than 700 words long.In early voting, it took some voters a longer time than usual to get through the ballot as they read through the amendments, Yates said.“On Election Day, I think it will cause a delay,” she said, leading to the increased staff levels.Early in-person voting in Warren County starts Thursday and goes through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations: Ephram White Park, 885 Mt. Olivet Road;Living Hope Baptist Church, 1805 Westen St.;Buchanon Park, 9222 Nashville Road;Phil Moore Park, 7101 Scottsville Road;Sugar Maple Square, 1357 Ky. Hwy. 185.Election Day is Nov. 8 with polls open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the above locations, plus:The new Cumberland Trace Elementary School, 2464 Cumberland Trace;Warren Central High School, 559 Morgantown Road;Warren County Cooperative Extension, 5162 Russellville Road.Election Day voting centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Follow Managing Editor Wes Swietek on Twitter@WesSwietek or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wes Swietek Wes Swietek is Managing Editor of the Bowling Green Daily News. Author twitter Author email Follow Wes Swietek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRecommended trick-or-treat hours set for areaNew details emerge in case of BG man accused in daughter's deathHalloween's Hometown: How director Carpenter's Bowling Green ties led to Michael MyersClarence "Coach" ThomasBrian Keith FoxMichael Wayne HazelLinda Ray CorbinCandidates discuss fairness ordinance, growthWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsArrest made in murder case Images Videos State News South Korea probes Halloween crowd surge as nation mourns WVa group begins monkeypox education efforts in Appalachia More than $200M will go to 408 water, sewer projects On-duty Kentucky police officer killed in vehicle crash Trick or trash: Candy makers grapple with plastic waste National News FDA advisers meet on racial disparities in pulse oximeters AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:18 a.m. EDT Amazon Music expands catalog to 100M songs for members BBC tries to understand politics by creating fake Americans AP News Summary at 10:17 a.m. EDT POLITICAL NEWS Randolph E. Schmid, AP science writer with light touch, dies Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel Massachusetts AG hopeful weathered traumatic family history Biden aims to drive GOP contrast in Florida 1 week out Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView