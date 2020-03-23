A Bowling Green man who was wounded Sunday night by a gunshot told police he did not know of anyone who would shoot him.
No suspects have emerged in the shooting that took place on Clearview Avenue.
Troy D. Armentrout, 29, was struck in his right arm and stomach by a bullet shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.
According to a Bowling Green Police Department incident report, Armentrout's wife told officers that she was in the living room with her husband when they both heard a noise coming from their backyard.
Troy Armentrout got up to investigate the noise, opening the back door to let out his dogs.
After he opened the door, there was a loud bang and broken glass from the door, and Armentrout realized he was shot.
City police placed a tourniquet around Armentrout's right arm to control the bleeding until paramedics arrived.
After passing through his arm, the bullet fragmented, with a part of it striking Armentrout's liver, according to a BGPD report.
Armentrout was taken to The Medical Center for treatment and then to a Nashville hospital for emergency surgery.
Police spoke with Armentrout in the ambulance before he was transported from his home.
"He did not see anyone or anything in the back yard that could have shot him," BGPD Officer Zachary McMillen said in the incident report. "He had no idea where he was shot from. I asked Troy if he would know of anyone that would shoot him and he stated he did not."
A doctor at The Medical Center told police that Armentrout's right arm appeared to have been severely damaged by the bullet traveling through it, and the bullet appeared to be from a large caliber handgun.
The incident remains under investigation by BGPD.
