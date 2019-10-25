A search for a private entity to buy and operate Sloan Convention Center has yielded no takers.
In June, the Convention Center Corp. Board, made up of the Bowling Green City Commission and Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, voted unanimously to issue a request for proposals for someone to purchase and operate the city-owned center. The RFP has since expired with no offers.
The lack of takers was not a huge surprise to officials, considering the complexity of the convention business and that Atrium Hospitality, which runs day-to-day operations of Sloan and owns and operates the adjoining Holiday Inn University Plaza hotel, had the right of first refusal to match any offers.
"People that might have bid were not enamored with the first right of refusal," Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said.
Sloan was opened in 1995 at 1021 Wilkinson Trace as part of a Tax Increment Financing district at a time when there were far fewer event space options in the city.
"We built the convention center to make Bowling Green a place where people would want to come," Wilkerson said. But the convention board agreed in June that the city should not be in the business of competing with private entities for event bookings.
"Government is not the most creative ... group as far as being able to market to different groups," Wilkerson said. That's why the board was "hoping someone would come in and say, 'Here's what we can do.' "
Since Sloan opened, Western Kentucky University has opened Knicely Conference Center, the National Corvette Museum has a popular meeting space and many newer hotels also have large conference spaces.
Sloan Convention Center has been funded through event revenue, the Hartland Tax Increment Financing district and from a portion of the hotel-motel tax in the county.
The timing of the RFP was aligned with the city having paid off the bond to build Sloan and the resulting end of the TIF district. The center now more fully stands on its own in terms of finances.
Typically, convention centers are not moneymakers as stand-alone entities but are revenue generators for communities and the hotel industry. The same is true for Sloan, which has never been a huge moneymaker or loser for the city, according to Convention Center Corp. Board CEO David Hoehner.
Hoehner said Sloan generally breaks about even.
"There are a lot of factors involved into (finding) someone willing to take that risk and get their return on investment," he said of the lack of responses to the RFP.
Atrium's management contract, and the resulting right of first refusal, ends in April at which time the issue may be revisited, Wilkerson said.
"We will have to relook at that and do what's best for Bowling Green," he said.
The board's desire is to keep Sloan open as a convention center, so a requirement in the RFP was that a new owner maintain it as a convention center for at least 25 years.
"Ultimately there still will be (convention) operations" at Sloan for the foreseeable future, Hoehner said. "That was written into the RFP."
The question of who will be leading those operations in the future is still undecided.
The failed RFP will just mean "the process will take more time than expected," Hoehner said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.