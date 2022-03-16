Volunteers in Action is seeking nominations for its 31st annual Volunteer of the Year Awards.
Volunteers in Action is made up of representatives from various agencies and organizations that rely on volunteerism.
This year’s awards ceremony will be at 2 p.m. April 24 at the Bob Kirby Branch of the Warren County Public Library.
Joshua Smith, assistant director at Bowling Green-Warren County Community Education, said that in addition to Community Education, the agencies involved include the Warren County Public Library, Kids on the Block, New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding, Toys for Tots, Public Theater of Kentucky, the Historic RailPark, Girls Scouts of Kentucky and The Eloise B. Houchens Center.
“We have strived over the past 31 years to recognize volunteers,” Smith said. “So often they are the unsung heroes. So many people have stepped up and done so much. This is just a small way for our community to recognize these individuals.”
Smith said anyone in the Barren River region can nominate an individual, such as a church, individual or a business.
Nominees will be judged on history of community activity; demonstration of cooperative attitude; and the impact that the volunteer’s efforts had on the organization and its clients.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the last awards ceremony was held in 2019, and since then, three new categories have been added.
These new awards are the Pandemic Response Award for a group or individual; the Tornado Relief Award for an individual; and the Tornado Relief Award for a group.
Smith said that it is important to recognize those individuals who have stepped up in the years since the pandemic and since the devastating tornadoes in December.
“People have responded in amazing ways, so we need to bring recognition to these people because of the work that they have done,” Smith said.
Other categories include the Anne Grubbs Spirit of Service Award, which honors a person excelling in quality, length and spirit of service to others; the Team Award, which recognizes a group that worked together to provide outstanding volunteer service; and the Rookie Award, which recognizes an individual or group that began volunteering within the past 24 months.
All nominees will be recognized and there will be a winner in each category.
“It’s important to recognize every single person – both nominees and winners,” Smith said.
Nominations must be submitted before 4 p.m. March 25 to Volunteers in Action, 1227 Westen St., Bowling Green, KY 42104 or may be emailed to jsmith@ commed.us.
A nomination form and additional information can be found on the Community Education website (www.commed.us) and at the Community Education Office at 1227 Westen St.