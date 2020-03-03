Bowling Green’s nonprofit agencies are seeking nominations for the annual Volunteer of the Year Awards, which will recognize remarkable individuals leading lives of service.
Now in its 31st year, the awards program has grown more inclusive in recent years by expanding award categories, Community Education Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator Joshua Smith said.
“It’s allowed us to look across the span of volunteers in our organizations and be able to call them up (on stage) and recognize them,” Smith said.
This year’s awards ceremony will be at 3 p.m. April 19 at the Bob Kirby Branch of the Warren County Public Library.
The event is presented by Volunteers in Action, which is made up of representatives from local nonprofit agencies that rely on volunteerism to achieve their organizational missions. Event sponsors include BB&T, WNKY, American Legion Post 23 and Bowling Green Municipal Utilities.
Smith said the awards are aimed at promoting and sustaining community service in Bowling Green.
“It goes back to wanting to encourage them to continue” a life of service, Smith said of the volunteers recognized each year.
Nominations are being sought for three award categories, including the Anne Grubbs Spirit of Service Award, the Team Award and the Rookie Award.
The award dedicated to Anne Grubbs, a community volunteer who passed away in 2014, is the event’s highest honor and recognizes an individual whose community service works excels in commitment and spirit. The other award categories, the Team Award and the Rookie Award, honor outstanding teamwork and up-and-coming volunteers.
Each person nominated will be recognized with a certificate at the event in April, but category winners will take home wooden plaques.
Nominations must be made before 4 p.m. March 20. They can be mailed to Volunteers in Action at 1227 Westen St. in Bowling Green or via email to Smith at jsmith@commed.us. More information and nomination forms can be found online at commed.us and at the Community Education office on Westen Street.
Lynne Gilcrease, who manages the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center’s volunteer outreach, is a member of Volunteers in Action’s executive committee, which plans the award ceremony each year.
“I know that the SKyPAC ambassadors look forward to this event every year,” she said, noting that the performing arts venue uses volunteers to act as ticket takers and greeters at its events.
Gilcrease thanked Smith for organizing each year’s event. She appreciates how just about any kind of volunteer can be recognized.
“Most volunteers give their time out of the goodness of their hearts to their communities” because they believe in the work, she said. “They don’t do it for recognition.”
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
