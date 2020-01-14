Police apprehended a Briarwood Elementary School student Monday after the student reportedly brought an airsoft gun to school and fled with school administrators and police in pursuit.
Bowling Green Police Department spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said the student was taken into custody, but said he would not offer more details due to federal privacy law and the student’s juvenile status.
After responding to the incident about 8:44 a.m. Monday, Ward said officers found the student near Cemetery Road, having already run from the school at 265 Lovers Lane. Finding the student took about 15 to 20 minutes, Ward said, adding that the school was on lockdown for less than 30 minutes.
No one was injured as a result of the incident, Ward said.
Warren County Public Schools spokeswoman Morgan Watson sent the Daily News the following statement:
“Warren County Public Schools officials are aware of an incident that took place yesterday morning at Briarwood Elementary School. We have no information to suggest that other students were ever in danger. WCPS is actively working with the Bowling Green Police Department while an investigation is completed.”
