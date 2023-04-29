Nagat Aziz spends her Wednesday morning baking muffins and decorating babka bread while Lazaro Vasquez makes scones and Japanese milk bread.
The immigrants from Eqypt and Cuba come from vastly different cultures and yet both now share a workplace and a learning experience, thanks to a new Bowling Green nonprofit organization called Harvest Bakery & Cafe.
Started a month ago by former Christian missionaries Wesley and Kimberly Page, Harvest Bakery has set up shop in the former S & D Soul Favorites restaurant space at 729 Chestnut St.
Serving quiches and muffins at breakfast and pizza and chicken salad at lunch along with various baked goods and coffees, it looks like any other local restaurant but has a slightly different mission.
“We had a bakery in China (where the couple served as missionaries for eight years),” said Kimberly Page. “As we transitioned back to the United States, we saw a need in the refugee and immigrant community to get established.
“We can’t help everyone, but for now we’re starting with three (the bakery also has an employee from El Salvador). We’re providing jobs and training. I’m an artisan baker, so they train alongside me.”
The Pages last year ended their missionary work, which also included two years in Thailand, and returned to Kentucky to help care for aging parents.
But just because they’re no longer on foreign soil doesn’t mean the couple has stopped mission work.
“We never closed the door on ministry or missions,” Kimberly Page said. “It just looks different now.”
The Pages, now in their 50s and the parents of six children, found their new mission while volunteering at the Refuge Bowling Green nonprofit that helps refugees and immigrants make successful transitions to their new homes.
“We had a desire to get back into opening a bakery,” Wesley Page said. “As we were working at Refuge Bowling Green, we saw a need.
“We met a couple of people who weren’t able to maintain their jobs because of a language barrier. Having worked overseas, we knew what that is like.”
There’s still sometimes a language barrier at Harvest Bakery, but it’s nothing that Google Translate and the universal language of baking can’t overcome.
“They’re teaching me everything,” said Aziz, who came to Bowling Green six months ago after first living and working in Smyrna, Tenn. “I’m learning about baking and also learning English. I love it here.”
Vasquez, who came from Cuba only four months ago, is also relishing his time working at the job he found through a Refuge Bowling Green job fair.
Speaking through the Google Translate app, Vasquez said: “This gives me a great opportunity to meet this great family both professionally and personally and learn many tasks.”
If the Pages realize their goals, many other immigrants and refugees will have opportunities to learn and acclimate to America at Harvest Bakery.
Open for breakfast and lunch on Tuesdays through Saturdays, the bakery is slowly gaining a following as it rolls out its assortment of baked goods that use ingredients sourced from such local vendors as Bowling Green’s Rian’s Fatted Calf and Barren County’s Legacy Dairy.
“We’re trying to provide a quality product,” Wesley Page said. “We feel like business is gradually picking up. It takes a little while for folks to hear about us.”
Quiches and pizzas are the bakery’s big sellers now, but Kimberly Page promises to continue rolling out focaccia, challah and other European baked goods as she aims to broaden both the restaurant’s product mix and its reach.
“We want to grow so we can add more employees,” she said. “We’re not able to employ a lot of people, but we believe every person matters and we can have an impact on their lives.”