Nonprofit hosting Huey helicopter rides for public

If you ever wondered what it felt like to be a soldier flying over the jungles of Vietnam, you will get the opportunity to do so right here in southcentral Kentucky.
Friends of Army Aviation will be at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport and offering rides in an authentic UH-1H Huey helicopter Aug. 27-29.
The nonprofit is an all-volunteer 501©(3) organization that aims to share the importance of Army aviation and to remember the role the UH-1H Huey played in our country’s armed conflicts.
Jane Klosky, director of marketing for Friends of Army Aviation, said one ride will cost $75 a person with all proceeds going back to the organization.
She said all proceeds will go toward making up what is spent on gas and maintenance for the helicopter.
To make things more exciting, Klosky said the doors of the aircraft will be open during the flight.
“There are two things to think about (when flying),” Klosky said. “First, you can think about how our soldiers had to fly in these helicopters not knowing what was ahead of them in Vietnam. The other part is that it’s a fantastic ride. I have never seen anyone who got off the aircraft who wasn’t smiling – and I’ve seen quite a few. It’s just an amazing ride.”
She said each flight will take 10 to 12 minutes, and there will be age restrictions. All riders must be able to be secured by a seat belt, and young children must sit between two adults.
Minors younger than 16 must ride with a parent/guardian, and children ages 16-17 must have parent/guardian’s written permission to ride.
“All of our aircraft meet all Federal Aviation Administration guidelines,” Klosky said. “We have someone who will check and make sure everyone is safely secured. Older participants can also sit in the gunner seats, which face outward.”
Airport Manager Susan Harmon said the airport previously worked with the organization a few years ago, and she said the event was a “big hit” for the community.
“They were welcomed very well, and we are hoping they are welcomed well again,” she said. “We are hoping people will pre-buy their tickets. We would love for people to go online and make sure they have a spot that way. If you have never experienced this before, it really is awesome.”
Harmon said this event was purposefully scheduled around the Aviation Heritage Park’s Hangar Party honoring Bowling Green native Col. Arthur (Mac) Reynolds on Aug. 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the event or purchased online at www.FriendsOfArmyAviation.org/foaa-events. More information about the organization can be found at its website as well.
“We just appreciate everyone who comes out to ride with us,” Klosky said. “It lets us know that we are accomplishing our mission, which is spreading the word about the role of Army aviation. Hopefully, this will inspire children to one day have a career in aviation. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”
