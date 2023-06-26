Children across the country are able to sleep peacefully thanks to the organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and now Bowling Green children have the opportunity to receive one of these beds.
“I know there's a need in Bowling Green with the community we have. We welcome refugees … we have a big foster care community and just the low income,” said Scott Duvall, the Bowling Green chapter president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national non-profit organization that provides twin size beds to children in need. Many children are sleeping on blankets, couches and floors - some even lack a pillow.
“We build beds for kids who don't have beds at all, there's such a need out there,” Duvall said.
The BG chapter was started last year by Duvall and a couple of his friends. So far it has been able to provide 50 beds to kids in need. The beds are handmade by volunteers. Each bed costs around $250. This includes the bed frame, mattress and bedding.
“It checks off three boxes for the things that are important to me. One it's all about kids these days (the beds) only go to kids ages 3 to 17. Two it's all local, everything stays in Bowling Green. And number three I get to get dirty, you get sawdust on you,” Duvall said. “Its a labor of love and that to me is what attracted me to this organization.”
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is able to provide the beds thanks to the donations from individuals, businesses and organizations that donate their time, bedding and building materials. Next those individuals, businesses and organizations team up with the local chapter to organize a build day. Community members are able to then volunteer at the build day or during the delivery of a bed to a family in need. This then results in local kids being able to sleep peacefully in a handmade bed of their own.
There are nine Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapters across Kentucky and over 270 chapters nation wide. The organization was started in 2012 and has been able to provide beds to over 100,000 children.
On Saturday the BG chapter hosted a bed build in Franklin at Lowe’s Home Improvement. Those in the community were invited to help build a bed for local children. It provided the tools, tables and necessary equipment to build the beds and Lowe’s provided the stack of lumber used.
“We have seen kids out there 3 years old with their parents drilling holes in the end of a board or carrying wood, there's stuff for everybody to do … the bed that they're building right then will probably be used by another child in Bowling Green.”
Recipients of a bed must be between the ages of 3 and 17. The parent/legal guardian can fill out the application or a community member may refer a child. Referrals is how Sleep in Heavenly Peace finds most of its recipients. Applications can be found at https://shpbeds.org/apply/.