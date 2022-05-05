Ethan Burden was in his happy place Sunday night.
Sporting a pink jacket and a bejeweled crown on his head, the Bowling Green man got his groove on dancing to Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk,” Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off” and whatever else the deejay was playing at the Hidden Homestead event venue in Smiths Grove.
Burden’s dance partner, April Wilson, was decked out in a sparkly yellow gown fit for a princess as she moved about a crowded dance floor.
No wallflowers were to be found on this night as the “Be the Light” prom for youths and adults with special needs returned after a pandemic-created two-year hiatus.
“They absolutely love it,” said Wilson, a Chalybeate resident who volunteered to dance the night away at the prom. “This makes them feel so good. It’s a beautiful, heart-warming night.”
The sight of about seven dozen special guests with mental and physical disabilities – some of them wheelchair-bound and seemingly all of them with broad smiles on their faces – swaying to the music no doubt warmed every heart in the place.
All the high-stepping and arm waving nearly obscured the reason for this night, but there it was, tucked away in a corner of the venue’s dance floor: framed photos of McKenzi Loid and her brother Tommy Loid mounted on easels.
It was the tragic death of McKenzi Loid in a 2017 automobile accident that led her mother, Robin Loid, to start the Cultivate Kindness nonprofit that first sponsored the “Be the Light” prom in 2018.
Created to spread random acts of kindness like paying for tanks of gas or providing birthday cupcakes for children in need, Cultivate Kindness only added to its foundation in 2021 when a series of health issues led to the death of Tommy Loid.
It was the kind of double gut punch that would put most parents down for the count, but Robin Loid and her daughter Emily Loid Wilkins instead chose to turn the tragedies into triumphs of the human spirit.
Robin Loid said she and her daughter decided to start the nonprofit as a way of honoring the memory of McKenzi Loid and are continuing it as a tribute to both children.
The name came from a message on the wallpaper of McKenzi Loid’s cellphone and led her mother to come up with this motto for Cultivate Kindness: “If you want more kindness in the world, then put it there.”
This mother-and-daughter team has been doing that, whether showing up at gas stations to help random travelers fill up their tanks or putting together birthday boxes for youngsters in need.
Cultivate Kindness grew out of death but also out of the kindness shown to her by members of the Living Hope Baptist Church she attends and others in the community, Robin Loid said.
“This community reached out to us twice in phenomenal ways,” she said. “This is a way for us to give back. It helps us remember them. It’s how we make it through each day.”
Wilkins said all the activity required to keep the nonprofit going can be therapeutic.
“We’re not ones to just sit around,” she said. “We just felt a calling to do this, not only to honor McKenzi and Tommy. This helps our grief. It’s a way to work through it, and we’re able to touch other people.”
There may not be a better example of the nonprofit’s impact than the “Be the Light” prom.
A 2018 Facebook post from one of Robin Loid’s friends, saying that her special-needs daughter was disappointed that she couldn’t wear her new purple dress to the Hillvue Heights Church “Jesus Prom” because of illness, led the still-grieving mother to take action.
“Robin reached out to me,” said Cindy Travis, whose daughter Kara Travis had the purple dress and nowhere to wear it. “Her daughter (McKenzi) loved special-needs kids and Robin wanted to do something for them.”
“Be the Light” came together quickly, with Hidden Homestead owner Scott Skaggs offering his venue free of charge and Edmonson County High School leadership agreeing to leave the school’s prom decorations up for the special-needs prom.
Skaggs said “within an hour” enough volunteers had stepped up to pull “Be the Light” together, and word of the prom and its genesis spread beyond the Bowling Green area.
Told that McKenzi Loid was leaving one of his concerts when she was killed, country music star Dierks Bentley sent a video crew to the prom and included the footage in his “You Can’t Bring Me Down” music video.
Skaggs said about 50 special-needs youths and adults attended that first prom. It grew in 2019 and, despite the two-year layoff because of COVID-19, this year’s event may have been the biggest yet.
Among those on the dance floor was Kara Travis, decked out in that purple dress that proved to be the spark that started “Be the Light.”
“She has worn that same purple dress to every one of the proms,” Cindy Travis said. “This is the highlight of her year.”
Robin Loid and Wilkins have been providing highlights for lots of local folks since starting Cultivate Kindness, and that princess from the prom calls their work remarkable.
“A lot of people, when they experience difficult things in their lives, become bitter,” Wilson said. “Robin and Emily have done the opposite.”
Tommy Loid’s widow, volunteering at Sunday’s prom, also commented on the extraordinary response to grief.
“When McKenzi died, it was a really difficult time,” Krista Loid said. “It’s amazing how they took that grief and turned it into something positive.”
The positive work of Cultivate Kindness is a fitting way to honor her late husband and his sister, Krista Loid said.
“McKenzi lit up a room when she walked in,” Krista Loid said. “Like her, Tommy was a really kind and generous person. He’d pick up strangers, give them money. That kinda fits right in with this nonprofit.”
While others marvel at how she and her daughter have responded to two tragedies, Robin Loid said it was simply a choice borne out of her Christian faith and the kindness shown to her that led to Cultivate Kindness.
“We had to choose how to do life (after McKenzi’s death),” she said. “I have a passion for this. I don’t want them forgotten. I want everybody to remember my kids, and they have.”
Wilkins said Cultivate Kindness will continue keeping those memories alive through good deeds, many of which are financed by anonymous donations prompted by the cultivate kindnessnonprofit.com website.
“We have to rein ourselves in and not try to do too much,” she said. “We want to help so many people.
“It gives us more joy to be able to do this. It’s the most fulfilling thing ever to be able to serve. When we get to see the little effects of what we do, it makes it all worth it.”
