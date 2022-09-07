Drawing on his own experience as an immigrant trying to find work in Bowling Green, Daniel Tarnagda is now aiming to help others navigate a system that can be overwhelming for the city’s large immigrant and refugee population.
As executive director of the Refuge Bowling Green nonprofit, Tarnagda has branched out from simply providing support to international residents through a coalition of local churches and has formed a full-service staffing agency that is helping those international residents find employment close to their new homes.
The Refuge BG staffing agency is connecting international residents with local employers, providing pre-employment training, transportation and other services in an effort to keep them working close to home.
“We had to do something to serve refugees and immigrants trying to find work,” said Tarnagda, who came to Bowling Green in 2013 from Burkina Faso in West Africa. “Many were traveling hours away from Bowling Green for jobs.”
The strategy of placing international residents in local factories makes sense in the current tight job market, but Tarnagda said obstacles persist for those who come here from abroad.
The obstacles – from language barriers to lack of transportation – faced by these international residents are all too familiar to Tarnagda.
“I didn’t speak the language and didn’t know how to use a computer when I came here,” Tarnagda said. “I couldn’t drive at first. That made it difficult for me.”
Still, Tarnagda found work, first as a dishwasher at the Olive Garden restaurant and later in food service with the Bowling Green Independent School District.
Ultimately, he landed a job with Bowling Green’s Kobelco manufacturing plant and rose to a supervisory role.
But that wasn’t the end goal for Tarnagda.
“My whole goal was to understand why people in the international community couldn’t find work in local factories,” he said. “I wanted to give them courage that they can do it.”
Tarnagda has been working toward that goal through Refuge BG since 2018, and now he has taken the added step of forming a staffing agency that caters to refugees and immigrants.
That agency is supplying employers with dependable employees, reliable transportation and pre-employment training. Participants remain on the Refuge BG payroll for three months before transitioning to the employer’s payroll.
“We know there’s hesitancy on the employer’s part because of communication and safety issues,” Tarnagda said. “That’s what we’re here for. We provide that support until they (international workers) can become full-time employees.”
That support can involve providing transportation, helping with English skills and helping obtain a driver’s license.
The nonprofit is receiving some help. Earlier this year, Refuge BG received a $10,000 grant from United Way of Southern Kentucky for workforce development and another $11,200 United Way grant for its driver’s education program.
That funding will help Refuge BG’s staffing agency build on its success in connecting immigrants and refugees to local employers such as Chick-fil-A, Aramark and Delta Faucet.
“We’re just getting started,” Tarnagda said. “We’re still looking for businesses to contract with us.”
– More information about the Refuge BG staffing agency is at refugebg.com.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.