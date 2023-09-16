Nadina Alexander speaks about her teaching career and her dreams for North Warren Elementary School in Smiths Grove after being announced as the school’s new principal on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Alexander, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, has taught in the Butler County and Edmonson County school systems and served as both the Dean of Students and the Assistant Principal at Jennings Creek Elementary before accepting her new role as principal at North Warren Elementary. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Nadina Alexander is greeted by the faculty and staff at North Warren Elementary School in Smiths Grove after she was named the new principal of the school on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Alexander, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, has taught in the Butler County and Edmonson County school systems and served as both the Dean of Students and the Assistant Principal at Jennings Creek Elementary before accepting her new role as principal at North Warren Elementary. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Nadina Alexander smiles after being announced as the new principal of North Warren Elementary School in Smiths Grove on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Alexander, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, has taught in the Butler County and Edmonson County school systems and served as both the Dean of Students and the Assistant Principal at Jennings Creek Elementary before accepting her new role as principal at North Warren Elementary. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton introduces Nadina Alexander as the new principal of North Warren Elementary School in Smiths Grove on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Alexander, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, has taught in the Butler County and Edmonson County school systems and served as both the Dean of Students and the Assistant Principal at Jennings Creek Elementary before accepting her new role as principal at North Warren Elementary. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Nadina Alexander speaks about her teaching career and her dreams for North Warren Elementary School in Smiths Grove after being announced as the school’s new principal on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Alexander, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, has taught in the Butler County and Edmonson County school systems and served as both the Dean of Students and the Assistant Principal at Jennings Creek Elementary before accepting her new role as principal at North Warren Elementary. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Nadina Alexander speaks about her teaching career and her dreams for North Warren Elementary School in Smiths Grove after being announced as the school’s new principal on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Alexander, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, has taught in the Butler County and Edmonson County school systems and served as both the Dean of Students and the Assistant Principal at Jennings Creek Elementary before accepting her new role as principal at North Warren Elementary. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Nadina Alexander speaks about her teaching career and her dreams for North Warren Elementary School in Smiths Grove after being announced as the school’s new principal on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Alexander, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, has taught in the Butler County and Edmonson County school systems and served as both the Dean of Students and the Assistant Principal at Jennings Creek Elementary before accepting her new role as principal at North Warren Elementary. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Nadina Alexander speaks about her teaching career and her dreams for North Warren Elementary School in Smiths Grove after being announced as the school’s new principal on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Alexander, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, has taught in the Butler County and Edmonson County school systems and served as both the Dean of Students and the Assistant Principal at Jennings Creek Elementary before accepting her new role as principal at North Warren Elementary. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Nadina Alexander is greeted by the faculty and staff at North Warren Elementary School in Smiths Grove after she was named the new principal of the school on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Alexander, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, has taught in the Butler County and Edmonson County school systems and served as both the Dean of Students and the Assistant Principal at Jennings Creek Elementary before accepting her new role as principal at North Warren Elementary. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Nadina Alexander smiles after being announced as the new principal of North Warren Elementary School in Smiths Grove on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Alexander, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, has taught in the Butler County and Edmonson County school systems and served as both the Dean of Students and the Assistant Principal at Jennings Creek Elementary before accepting her new role as principal at North Warren Elementary. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton introduces Nadina Alexander as the new principal of North Warren Elementary School in Smiths Grove on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Alexander, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, has taught in the Butler County and Edmonson County school systems and served as both the Dean of Students and the Assistant Principal at Jennings Creek Elementary before accepting her new role as principal at North Warren Elementary. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Nadina Alexander speaks about her teaching career and her dreams for North Warren Elementary School in Smiths Grove after being announced as the school’s new principal on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Alexander, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, has taught in the Butler County and Edmonson County school systems and served as both the Dean of Students and the Assistant Principal at Jennings Creek Elementary before accepting her new role as principal at North Warren Elementary. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Nadina Alexander speaks about her teaching career and her dreams for North Warren Elementary School in Smiths Grove after being announced as the school’s new principal on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Alexander, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, has taught in the Butler County and Edmonson County school systems and served as both the Dean of Students and the Assistant Principal at Jennings Creek Elementary before accepting her new role as principal at North Warren Elementary. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Nadina Alexander speaks about her teaching career and her dreams for North Warren Elementary School in Smiths Grove after being announced as the school’s new principal on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Alexander, a graduate of Western Kentucky University, has taught in the Butler County and Edmonson County school systems and served as both the Dean of Students and the Assistant Principal at Jennings Creek Elementary before accepting her new role as principal at North Warren Elementary. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Warren County Public Schools administrators and teachers welcomed the district’s newest principal to Smiths Grove.
The district announced Wednesday that Nadina Alexander will be stepping into the position at North Warren Elementary after fall break.
“I’m excited to start in a school that has such a high legacy like Smiths Grove and North Warren Elementary,” Alexander said. “It’s a small town feel, and that’s what I’m used to. It’s what I grew up in and what I started elementary school in as well.”
Alexander has worked in education for 18 years and began in WCPS in 2021 as Jennings Creek Elementary’s dean of students. She most recently served as the assistant principal there.
Her first priority on the job will be familiarizing herself with the school and its students. She plans to look over the school’s safety plan to ensure there are no gaps.
“I think they have a lot of great things that are already in place,” Alexander said. “I'm hoping to take that and help them achieve what they want out of it – provide more opportunities for our students to grow and shine.”
Superintendent Rob Clayton said Alexander has been a “tremendous asset” in her role as assistant principal at Jennings Creek Elementary since 2022. He added he’s confident she’s the right person for the job.
“She’s had multiple opportunities to demonstrate strong leadership,” Clayton said. “I’m really just excited to see her have this opportunity because it’s well deserved.”
Clayton said the district received a total of nine strong applicants for the position, but Alexander’s experience managed to put her on top.
Alexander previously taught third, fourth and fifth grades in Edmonson County Schools. She also taught third and fourth grades at North Butler Elementary School.
She received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, Master of Science in library Media Education and Rank I in Educational Administration, all from Western Kentucky University.
Alexander is also mother to three sons, the youngest of which, 5-year-old Canon, is currently in kindergarten. Alexander said he’ll soon be coming to North Warren.
“It's kind of a bittersweet day, because I really loved where I was and I love my friends that became family, but it's an exciting time,” Alexander said.
Follow education reporter and Report for America corps member Michael J. Collins on Twitter @MJCollinsNews or visit bgdailynews.com.