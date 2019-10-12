A chilly start to the weekend is on tap, so don’t let the rays of sun deceive you. Northerly winds will be present Saturday, which will hold afternoon highs to 60. Clear, subtle conditions will allow for readings in the mid-30s by sunrise Sunday, which could lead to a potential frost. A warming trend follows through the early part of next week, with our next chance for rain slated Tuesday. For a deeper forecast analysis, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Saturday: High 60˚/Low 39˚ Gradual Clearing
- Sunday: High 68˚/Low 35˚ Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 73˚/Low 42˚ Mostly Sunny
- Tuesday: High 74˚/Low 47˚ Scattered Showers
- Wednesday: High 62˚/Low 50˚ Scattered Showers
