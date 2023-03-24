Some familiar acts will grace the stage at Circus Square Park during Duncan Hines Days’ Eats & Beats Music Fest this summer.
The Kentucky Headhunters will headline the festivities, held on June 10 from 4-10 p.m. The southern rockers from the commonwealth are making a return to the city after not visiting for a decade-plus.
“They have not played anywhere in Bowling Green for over 10 years,” said Telia Butler, Bowling Green’s downtown development coordinator. “The last time we could remember them playing Bowling Green was right when Circus Square Park opened.”
The Edmonton outfit has released 10 studio albums, their most recent being 2021's “That’s a Fact Jack!” The group received a Grammy nod for their 1989 debut record, “Pickin’ on Nashville.”
Also on the bill is classic local bar band Government Cheese, familiar to Western Kentucky Students from the '90s.
“You would find all of the college students around them,” Butler said. “They were really big with the WKU scene in the 90s, they formed in the mid-80s and were around and together up until they took their first hiatus.”
Butler said southern rock of the Headhunters and the college dive bar feel of Government Cheese should bring out feelings of the “good old days” folks from around the area remember fondly.
Fat Box, a local funk, rock and blues group, serves to link the event’s musical lineup to the present.
“We wanted to have a mix of genres that would have a little something for everyone,” Butler said. “We have the guys from the past and ones from the present, all these groups too are family friendly so the folks who were college students in the 90s and 2000s who are with their family now can bring the kids.”
The Bowling Green Rock Band Academy will serve as the festival’s opening act, giving the young musicians a taste of the big stage.
“This will be the biggest stage performance that these academy students have ever had the chance to play on,” Butler said. “It's going to be an awesome experience for them.”
The hope is that the young musicians’ concert experience will inspire them to keep pursuing careers in music.
The park’s stage orientation will look a little different than normal. Rather than placing the stage over the park’s fountain, the stage will be set up in a corner to keep the fountain running as a centerpiece.
Butler said this will be the “biggest concert” that Circus Square Park has ever hosted.
“This caliber of entertainment, with multiple bands throughout the day, is a new idea for Circus Square,” she said.
SoKY Marketplace is coordinating food trucks and vendors to sate concertgoers’ taste buds. Logan Aluminum, the festival’s primary sponsor, will be bringing its custom-made WKU recycling cage down to the park to help keep things tidy.
There is no entry fee to take in the shows.
“We wanted to give the entire community the chance to see some really great entertainment,” Butler said.
The Eats & Beats Music Fest is but one slice of this summer’s Duncan Hines Days, a weeklong celebration of food, culture and travel running from June 5-11.
Butler said Duncan Hines Days is already up to $80,000 in corporate sponsorship thanks to “amazing corporate community partners and local partners.”
“We are comfortable enough to say all of the concert and event stuff is paid for and earmarked,” she said. “We've got enough covered to do all of the main kickoff things we want to accomplish. If we get to $100,000 we can take those things to another level.”
A full schedule of the week’s festivities can be found at duncanhinesdays.com.