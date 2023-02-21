Two men accused in connection with a deadly 2020 shooting that prosecutors contend was a murder-for-hire plot face a trial in November in federal court.
Freddy Manuel Gonzalez, 39, of Bowling Green, and Xavior Caine Posey, 25, of Franklin, are scheduled to stand trial Nov. 28 in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green on a count of murder for hire.
Federal prosecutors allege that Gonzalez solicited Posey to kill Brian Russell, 43, of Franklin, at his home on Portland Avenue on Dec. 30, 2020.
The murder for hire charge carries possible punishments of either the death penalty or life in prison.
In addition to setting the trial date, an order entered Friday by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers has scheduled an in-person pretrial conference for Oct. 24.
The trial is expected to last two weeks and any motions requiring a pretrial hiring must be filed by Oct. 6, the order said.
Gonzalez and Posey were indicted in 2021 by a federal grand jury.
According to a criminal complaint filed in 2021, Gonzalez dated Russell’s ex-wife earlier in 2020, but she ended the relationship in October 2020 and returned to Brian Russell.
After a short period when Russell’s ex-wife dated Gonzalez again, she ended that relationship on Dec. 15, 2020, and spent all but two of the next 15 days with Brian Russell, the criminal complaint said.
“In the weeks leading up to the murder, Brian told multiple co-workers that Gonzalez threatened to kill him,” said the complaint, filed by Special Agent Bradley Brown of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. “One such incident involved Gonzalez threatening Brian in person with a gun.”
Posey worked for Gonzalez at Kentucky Downs in the cafe, had visited Gonzalez at his home and considered him a friend, court records said.
On Dec. 21, 2020, Posey sent Gonzalez an invitation to join CashApp, a mobile payment service.
Federal prosecutors claim that, on the night before the shooting, Gonzalez and Posey engaged in a lengthy exchange of text messages that included a discussion of the shooting.
The criminal complaint includes another exchange of texts between Posey and Gonzalez that occurred on Dec. 30, 2020, hours after the Franklin Police Department responded to a shots fired call that led to the discovery of Russell’s body.
In one text, Gonzalez says, “Hey buddy thanks for coming in. I will get u paid,” according to the criminal complaint.
According to court records, Gonzalez was interviewed the day after the shooting by FPD detectives, and denied involvement in the shooting, but acknowledged that he and Russell did not like each other and he had been to Russell’s house previously.
A tracking device was later found on Russell’s ex-wife’s vehicle, and Gonzalez would go on to be indicted in Simpson Circuit Court on a first-degree stalking charge. That case is pending.
Questioned by police, Posey claimed to have been in Bowling Green the night of the shooting.
At the time of Posey’s arrest, officers found him in possession of a hand-drawn blueprint featuring the layout of Russell’s house, according to the criminal complaint.