A man accused in a deadly shooting at a Bowling Green bar is scheduled to stand trial in November.
Shannon Eugene Ward, 44, appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court for a status conference in his criminal case. He is charged with murder and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Ward is accused of killing Ellis Wayne Souders, 42, who was shot Sept. 5, 2020, at Whiskey River Pub on River Street.
At Monday’s pretrial conference, Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron informed Warren Circuit Judge John Grise that he had received a copy of a report from Ward’s defense counsel documenting a psychiatric evaluation by an expert hired by the defense.
Cohron said he believes Ward will be evaluated by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in August or September, following an order entered last year mandating that psychiatric examination.
“We’re still in line for an evaluation at KCPC,” Cohron said.
Cohron said there is no challenge to Ward’s competency to assist in his own defense, but the evaluations may address some other issues that may come up at trial.
Grise set aside four days for a jury trial, beginning Nov. 8.
Ward was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department, which responded to reports of a shooting at the bar early Sept. 5, 2020.
A police report said Ward was taken down by a number of people at the bar after the shooting and a handgun in his possession was removed. Police recovered the handgun from behind the bar.
Ward’s arrest citation said witnesses told police Souders posed no threat to Ward at the time of the shooting.
Souders was shot once in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.
Ward told officers he had been physically attacked before using his weapon. The citation noted that video evidence from the business doesn’t appear to support Ward’s claim.
BGPD Detective David Grimsley testified at a 2020 preliminary hearing in Warren District Court that witnesses described Souders as someone who helped keep the peace at the bar and that there was no apparent conflict between him and Ward before the shooting.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
