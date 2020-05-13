Medical student volunteers will be sent to help with a surge in coronavirus cases in Bowling Green – including 25 cases in children – according to Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack.
“The disease is still out there – this is not the common cold, this is a bad actor," Stack said Wednesday in Frankfort. "When it sets up in a community and it starts to take hold, hospitals can get overrun."
Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed more than 70 new cases in Warren County during his daily briefing, which Stack confirmed was the second highest rate of positive cases statewide Wednesday. According to the state's data, Warren County now has more than 700 confirmed virus cases.
Of the 72 new cases announced in Warren County, more than a third – 25 – are minors ranging in ages from 1 to 17, according to a news release from Beshear's office. Additionally, cases in Warren have more than doubled over the past two weeks, going from 313 to 708.
"What we're seeing in Warren County is what many think will be our future – getting this in control, plateaued overall in the state … but then having hot spots that can start growing," he said.
Stack said Bowling Green has “been particularly hard hit” and that the state is planning to send the student volunteers to the area after speaking with heads of the Barren River District Health Department, Med Center Health and TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital.
The Medical Center at Bowling Green has also reportedly been given an experimental drug called remdesevir and an Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test kit that provides results within 13 minutes.
On Tuesday, Med Center Health confirmed at least 95 employees have tested positive for the virus since mid-March. And on Wednesday, Med Center officials reported that infectious disease specialist Dr. Rebecca Shadowden also tested positive, though she said in a statement that she believes she contracted the virus in her private life, not through the hospital.
The governor was also “excited to announce” that a 10-year-old boy suffering from a new illness possibly related to the virus is now off a ventilator. Beshear said Monday that the boy was the first in the state to show signs of the pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, which is being seen in children across the nation.
He also confirmed Wednesday that a 16-year-old who was hospitalized with the syndrome has been sent home.
Stack has said that the new illness can affect the cardiovascular and respiratory systems, requiring supportive measures for blood pressure and breathing. Symptoms reportedly include rash, persistent fever, weakness, fatigue, muscle aches, runny nose and watery eyes.
On Wednesday he explained that the state is “taking some initiatives” to address the new illness, including urging those who suspect their child may have it to call the state pediatric COVID-19 hotline at 800-722-5725.
Beshear also confirmed 227 new coronavirus cases statewide, 31 of which are probable, bringing the total to 7,080. Of those, 2,649 have reportedly recovered and 377 are hospitalized, 215 of whom are in intensive care.
He also said the state death toll rose to 326 with the addition of five new virus-related deaths.
In the 10-county region of the Barren River Area Development District, the governor confirmed 1,153 total cases in a news release Wednesday. The 1,153 cases include 708 in Warren, 203 in Butler, 46 in Edmonson, 33 in both Simpson and Barren, 32 in Allen, 75 in Logan, 14 in Hart, six in Monroe and three in Metcalfe.
Meanwhile, officials from the Barren River District Health Department announced 1,021 total cases in its eight-county area in a news release Wednesday. The 1,021 cases include 631 in Warren, 190 in Butler, 45 in Edmonson, 74 in Logan, 33 in Simpson, 27 in Barren, 18 in Hart and three in Metcalfe. Of the 1,021 cases, 334 have reportedly recovered.
The department has reported 20 deaths to date, including six in Butler, eight in Edmonson and two apiece in Warren, Simpson and Logan.
There are at least 35 confirmed cases in Allen County, according to the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River district.
Totals often differ between the state data and local health departments because of different reporting methods.
