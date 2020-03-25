Warren County now has nine cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Barren River District Health Department.
The health department is investigating a total of 14 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River district, it announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
“Warren County has nine cases; Simpson County has four; Logan County has one,” the news release reads.
The Barren River District Health Department includes Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Simpson and Warren counties. It does not encompass Allen County, where Gov. Andy Beshear had previously reported the county’s first confirmed case.
“We should all prepare for the number of positive cases to continue to increase in the coming days,” the BRDHD stated in the release. It urged area residents to continue adhering to social distancing guidelines, including avoiding large crowds and maintaining six feet of space when interacting with others.
Gov. Andy Beshear echoed that message in his daily coronavirus briefing from Frankfort on Wednesday. The state’s total number of positive cases is 198, an increase of 35 cases from Tuesday.
Beshear also announced the state’s fifth death to the virus – a 75-year-old man in Jefferson County.
The next two to three weeks will be “absolutely critical” in curbing the rate of new cases, Beshear said. Kentuckians cannot let up on social distancing measures, he urged.
“What you're doing is working. Your sacrifice is helpful,” he said.
One of the state’s newest coronavirus patients was someone who contracted the illness while on spring break in Florida, Beshear said. That reinforces the importance of avoiding beaches or other popular spring break gathering spots that can be hotbeds for spreading the virus, he said.
“Don’t go on spring break," the governor said. “You’re going to put your health and the health of your family and the health of those around you at risk.”
Anyone who went on spring break should go into self-isolation for two weeks as a safeguard to help contain the virus’ spread, said Dr. Steven Stack, the state’s public health commissioner.
Beshear said next week the state could have its first facility for drive-thru testing for “very specific individuals who are showing symptoms.” Other states have been able to ramp up testing with drive-thru sites. Beshear said the single-location facility would be a prototype to see if it can be expanded. He said more specifics on the testing site would be announced Thursday.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Meanwhile, Beshear issued an executive order on Wednesday outlining which Kentucky businesses are considered “life sustaining" and allowed to stay open amid the coronavirus pandemic.
His order suspended evictions as Kentucky residents deal with economic damage inflicted by the virus. Beshear also suspended in-person government activities at the state, county and local levels that aren't necessary to “sustain or protect life" or support life-sustaining businesses.
Under his order, businesses not deemed life-sustaining were ordered to cease operations Thursday evening, except as needed to “conduct minimum basic operations."
The governor's order spelled out which businesses can stay open.
Among businesses allowed to stay open include: grocery stores, drug stores, banks, hardware stores, agricultural operations, gas stations, media, businesses needed for transportation, logistics, shipping, delivery and pick-up, housing, building and construction, laundry, home-based care and services, professional services and hotels.
His prior orders remain in effect, including actions halting bar and restaurant in-person visits, though drive-thru, takeout and delivery can continue.
