Even as its future as Bowling Green’s public transportation provider is in doubt, the GO bg Transit service appears to be at least partway to making a U-turn in its fortunes.
Pummeled by declining ridership that was only worsened after implementing a consultant’s recommendations three years ago, the transit system administered by Bowling Green-based Community Action of Southern Kentucky seems to have hit a higher gear after installing new leadership and tweaking its operations.
“We’ve done a better job promoting our transit service and raising public awareness,” said Don Butler, hired as CASK’s interim executive director in 2018. “Our volume has picked up dramatically.”
For the 12 months that ended Feb. 29, GO bg Transit had total ridership of 110,953, an increase of 18.6 percent from the same period the previous year.
Carroll Duckworth, hired as CASK’s director of transportation services in August 2018, said putting new staff in place, implementing some technology and simply listening to customers have combined to help the ridership numbers.
“We had a staff reorganization in January of 2019,” Duckworth said. “We added some people in key positions.”
Duckworth added that implementing the Google Transit technology that allows users to view public transportation options within Google Maps has helped boost ridership.
“People can find the best way to get from place to place,” he said. “It provides some price comparisons for competitors like Uber and Lyft, and it incorporates the (Western Kentucky University) Topper Transit routes if you want to make that connection.”
Duckworth said he has also been able to invest in some new vehicles and in improvements at some GO bg Transit bus stops.
One helpful innovation during Duckworth’s tenure is a simple one: listening.
“On a regular basis, we pay attention to what our riders say,” Duckworth said. “If we need to make route changes, we do. We’ve seen an increase in ridership simply because we’re listening to our riders.”
Despite the positive numbers, Butler and Duckworth are now busy trying to ensure that CASK continues as Bowling Green’s public transit provider.
The city, acting on the findings of a $125,000 transit study done by Pittsburgh-based consultant Michael Baker International, has issued a Request for Proposals for the management and operation of its transit services. Prospective vendors can apply to manage the transit services, operate them, or both.
The MBI study analyzed both GO bg Transit and WKU’s Topper Transit, which is run under a contract with a company called RATP Dev, a manager and operator of transit systems throughout the United States and several other countries.
The deadline for proposals is April 8, and Butler said CASK will submit a proposal to continue providing the service it started with a single van in 1994.
“We intend to prepare a response to the RFP,” Butler said, “probably for both management and operation. I’m comfortable that our track record will put us in good stead. We’re seen as the go-to organization for transportation. That speaks volumes.”
The stakes are high, both for CASK and the city of Bowling Green. The city receives federal funding of about $1.2 million this year for public transit and antes up a $430,000 match.
The amount of federal money and the required match could change, but Duckworth says the one constant will be the need for an efficient vendor to handle public transit.
“Under the structure they’re proposing (in the RFP), I don’t know if it can be done any more economically than what we’re doing,” Duckworth said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.