Jeff Anderson still sees more empty parking spaces than he would like at the five Bowling Green hotels his Anderson Hospitality Group manages, but the veteran hotelier is finally seeing hopeful occupancy rates as he tries to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re not nearly back to normal, but we were back over 50 percent (occupancy) in September,” Anderson said. “In normal times, 50 percent is bad, but it’s a lot better than what it had been.”
In the early days of the pandemic, Anderson recalled, “we had several weeks where we were probably at 10 percent occupancy at hotels that are used to 70 or 80 percent.”
The improving numbers apply to a good number of Bowling Green’s hotels, according to statistics compiled by the Smith Data Research firm that provides market data on the hotel industry.
SDR’s numbers show Warren County’s hotel occupancy rate of 50.4 percent as the highest among 13 Kentucky cities in September.
There are a number of reasons for the healthier numbers, according to Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Communications Director Beth Noffsinger.
“This year has been so tough for the tourism industry,” Noffsinger said. “It’s encouraging to see a little bit of a rebound. We’ve been able to have some events at Beech Bend Park. Being on Interstate 65 is huge, and our proximity to Mammoth Cave helps because people are exploring our national parks.”
Noffsinger said that rebound is due in large part to some motorsports events at Beech Bend Park, including the Holley LS Fest East held Sept. 11-13.
“Motorsports events drove our occupancy,” Bowling Green CVB Executive Director Sherry Murphy said in a news release. “(This year) has been devastating for the tourism industry, and it will take years for travel to reach pre-pandemic levels. We were thrilled that our hospitality industry saw renewed activity in September.”
Anderson, whose company manages Hilton Garden Inn and Fairfield Inn & Suites among others, said some of the uptick can be chalked up to a number of unrelated small events.
“We’ve had some construction projects that brought people in,” he said. “We’ve had census workers staying at our hotels. One of the best events was the high school state golf tournament. We’ve also had a half-dozen weddings that had been postponed and then rescheduled for September.”
It was a welcome change for Anderson, who said the hotels he manages were largely propped up by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in the months right after the pandemic state of emergency was declared in March.
“In the first couple of weeks (after the state of emergency was declared) we followed the mandates of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the state and didn’t schedule our full staff,” Anderson said. “Then we got the PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan.
“Our interpretation was that we were supposed to go back to full employment, so we immediately called everybody back. We never laid off any managers or sales people, even though occupancy was down.”
As pandemic restrictions have dragged on, Anderson says the original PPP loan has been exhausted and the need for another round of funding has heightened.
“It (another PPP-like stimulus) would be a huge help,” he said. “We’re trying to make mortgage payments and meet payroll. I’m just praying that we can survive. We’re doing everything we can to be efficient.”
While the lodging industry is still struggling, the improving occupancy rates have one local hotel executive looking forward to a better 2021.
“We’re obviously not back to normal,” said Kacie Hood, general manager of Hyatt Place and president of the Bowling Green Area Lodging Association. “But projections are for next year to be pretty good in the travel industry.
“Many people in the industry are saying that people are going to do stuff next year that they weren’t able to do this year.”
